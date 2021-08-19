Company officials have announced that the OxyChem plant in Niagara Falls will be closing.
The closure is “due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs,” according to OxyChem.
The closing reportedly impacts 130 workers and 20 full-time contractors.
The company says it will provide pay and benefits for employees for at least three months.
Despite the closure of the plant, OxyChem will still maintain “certain corporate service functions” in the local area.
Glenn Springs Holdings, an affiliate of OxyChem, will oversee the property in Niagara Falls after the facility is decommissioned. They will continue to manage OxyChem’s legacy properties in the region.
