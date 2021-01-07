Falls police will soon receive some much-needed equipment from their counterparts in the Town of Niagara.
The Falls City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to authorize Mayor Robert Restaino to enter into a contract with the town police department for the purchase of four used police cars. Restaino said a recent discussion with acting Police Superintendent John Faso made clear that Falls cops were in need of additional patrol vehicles to "take pressure off of the existing patrol vehicle fleet."
The mayor said Faso had inspected the used cars and determined that they were "in good working order and would satisfy the NFPD's needs."
In the resolution authorizing the purchase, the mayor indicated the cost of the four police cars would be $45,000. Restaino told the council that the purchase of even one new police car would cost between $51,000 and $55,000.
Funding for the purchase will come from the city budget's Tribal Funds (casino cash) account.
"They are in pretty good condition," Restaino said, "and they'll be a big help."
The mayor expressed appreciation to Town of Niagara officials for providing the surplus police vehicles "at a very affordable cost."
“Since coming to city hall, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace on various collaborative efforts," Restaino said. "This is another example of the benefits of governments working together (so) thank you to Supervisor Wallace, the town board, and Police Chief Jim Suitor for this opportunity.”
Restaino told council members that he has also been in negotiations with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office to purchase surplus equipment. The mayor said that equipment would not include patrol or other vehicles.
"It would be other (law enforcement) equipment, like computers and such," Restaino said.
