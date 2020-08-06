Officials in the City of Niagara Falls are planning to reallocate some federal funds in order to support continued access to COVID-19 testing for residents.
During a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Robert Restaino announced plans to shift Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase additional COVID-19 testing supplies. The Niagara Falls City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Friday where they are expected to consider authorization of Restaino's request to reallocate CDBG dollars to deal with what his administration has described as an emergency situation.
“My administration worked very hard with our various partners to increase test sites in the community, increase testing in the general community, and decrease the spread of the virus in Niagara Falls,” Restaino said. “The sudden shift in resources at the request of federal authorities endangers the community and can significantly roll back the progress we’ve made.”
Local officials have said in recent weeks that testing resources in the Falls have been impacted by a need in other parts of the country where infections are on the rise.
Officials from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center said they had to pause the hospital's community COVID testing program when Kaleida Health Laboratories, its testing partner, encountered supply chain issues.
“Testing has been a challenge since COVID-19 hit Western New York. You have to remember that we are competing statewide, nationally, and internationally every day when it comes to testing and the supplies related to it," said Michael P. Hughes, Kaleida Health’s senior vice president and chief of staff. "So it's a battle for our laboratory and purchasing teams.”
Officials said the City of Niagara Falls is considered to be an area with a highly vulnerable population. To combat this, local officials want to ensure access to testing and significantly reduced turnaround times that would be exclusively for Niagara Falls residents.
The mayor's proposal, in partnership with NFMMC, would act to get testing facilities up and running once the funding is approved and tests become available.
“We have mapped the addresses of every person we have tested as positive for the novel coronavirus, identified hot spot clusters, and will target those locations as we focus on making tests available to the most vulnerable populations in the city," said NFMMC President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo.
The city is looking to utilize funds, deemed eligible by the city’s comptroller, from CDBG accounts towards this cause. Restaino said the urgency for the funding to be authorized, as testing has become a scarce resource without it.
The goal, he said, is for the community to continue to "stay ahead" of the virus by remaining consistent in testing and monitoring for positive cases.
“At a critical time when schools need to reopen the city can ill afford to be limited on the supplies needed to provide a safe reopening,” Restaino said. “In addition, I am concerned that our seniors, nursing home residents, and other vulnerable populations will not obtain the prompt testing necessary to protect them."
