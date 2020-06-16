A looming, multi-million dollar budget deficit will mean a lot less fun for kids in the Cataract City this summer.
A devastating drop in revenues is forcing the Falls to cancel its summer youth programs. Lost revenue and the costs associated with precautions related to the novel coronavirus will also lead the city to keep municipal pools closed this summer.
Those announcements came Monday from Mayor Robert Restaino.
“Since mid-April we have been discussing the budget impact of the shutdown on business because of the coronavirus,” the mayor said. “We are anticipating a multi-million dollar deficit by the end of the year.”
That, Restaino said, led to the decision to “terminate” summer youth programs and keep the city pools closed. And, the mayor warned, “There will be other program cuts as we go forward this year.”
While the mayor said he was buoyed by the news that the Western New York region would enter Phase 3 of the state’s business re-opening protocol on Tuesday, it was unlikely that tax and fee revenue would rebound to the point where the city could avoid tough fiscal decisions.
The mayor indicated that he had reached out to the city’s unions to seek concessions that would help mitigate the budget deficit but said the bargaining units believed that they should wait to see if emergency federal funding would become available.
“At this point, there is no federal funding,” Restaino said, “and that is not something we can rely on to fix a structural deficit in our budget.”
Restaino said the city had offered to share, with the bargaining units, any emergency coronavirus relief funding that might be made available by the federal government.
“We were asking for uniform pay reductions for the rest of this year (from the unions),” the mayor said. “With the understanding that they would be made whole after the receipt of any federal money.”
The mayor said counter-proposals from the union would have only “pushed” the budget shortfall to “next year.”
But Firefighter Noah Masur, the president of Local 714 Niagara Falls Uniformed Firefighters Association, said the reduction the administration asked for was more than his members could give.
“We’re in the middle of a concession package till the end of this year that has us taking home 10 percent less in the middle of a pandemic when our jobs couldn’t be more dangerous,” Masur said. “We haven’t said we’re flat out refusing to do anything. We’re not a hard ‘no’ on anything.”
Masur said the firefighters are looking to keep negotiating with the administration. It’s a position that the union representing police patrol officers and detectives shares.
“We had one sit-down meeting,” Officer Mike Lee, the union president said. “We had other ideas and alternatives to negotiate and it hasn’t gotten to that point now. I want to do everything in our power to eliminate layoffs. But it’s difficult to ask our guys to give up more.”
Lee noted that his union’s members are also working under a previously agreed to concession package.
Restaino said the youth program eliminations will save “a few hundred thousand dollars and that he will continue conversations with the unions.
“The administration is looking to see how we can repair the damage to the 2020 budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.