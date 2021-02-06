Niagara Falls officials face sea of red ink

Niagara Falls' 2020 financial distress appears to have been about as bad as Mayor Robert Restaino had predicted.
An accounting of the city's revenue streams for the year shows that all but one of its income lines were hemorrhaging red ink.
The dire numbers were revealed in a presentation to the Falls City Council. City Controller Dan Morello noted that all but one set of figures were complete for the year, though they are unaudited and could be subject to change.
The one glimmer of positive news in the pandemic-battered year came in the city's county sales tax collections. After a strong start, with collections increasing an average of 11.8 percent in January, February and March, when compared to 2019, sales tax revenues plunged as pandemic shutdowns went into effect.
Collections plunged by 33 percent in April and just over 27 percent in May, at the start of the traditional tourist season. Sales tax revenues rebounded, up 13 percent in June, before recording single digit percentage losses in July and August.
The tax revenues soared by 26.9 percent in September and then, again, saw mid-single digit drops in October and November. With December receipts still pending, 2020 sales tax revenue to the city was up $23,760, or 0.3 percent from 2019.
The city's razor-thin increase in sales tax revenue stands in contrast to local sales tax collections statewide. Those fell by 10 percent, or $1.6 billion, in 2020 according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. He said the drop was steeper than the decline seen during the Great Recession, when local sales tax collections fell 6 percent statewide in 2009.
Morello told city lawmakers the sales tax collections were a bright spot in a dark financial year.
"Despite everything that happened last year, we exceeded our (sales tax collection) projections," Morello said. "That's about all the good news I have right now."
Revenue from HRU sales taxes, the taxes collected on hotel, restaurant and utility bills, were largely a reflection of the city’s devastated summer tourist season which saw staggering declines in hotel occupancy rates that shot up as high as 66 percent in June.
While HRU revenue increased in January and February by 8.3 percent from 2019 numbers, the March coronavirus shutdowns triggered a 10-month run of double-digit revenue drops. Those decreases in collections were highlighted by a 57.4 percent decline in May and a 70.5 percent plunge in September.
Like the sales tax numbers, the HRU collections are unaudited and could be subject to change, but as they stand now, they show a drop of $2.085 million or 25.8 percent from 2019 receipts.
Nowhere though was the city more impacted by revenue losses than in its parking operations. Normally a growth area for city revenue, parking operations were hammered by both the pandemic's effect on tourism and the safety-related shutdowns of local businesses.
Parking meter revenue, which produced more than $1.58 million in 2019, dropped by $1.035 million or 65.4 percent in 2020. The city's parking ramps saw a 85.9 percent decline in revenue and city-owned and operated parking lots watched revenue drop by 93.2 percent.
The city's 2020 budget called for $2.495 million in parking revenue. The actual, though currently unaudited, income from those operations was a little over $703,000, 75.2 percent less than what had been budgeted.
Collections of fines from parking tickets also fell by more than 44 percent.
The revenue shortfalls created a budget deficit of roughly $4.25 million in the city's 2020 spending plan.
