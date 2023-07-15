A few months after a Niagara University professor appeared on “Jeopardy!,” another contestant with Niagara Falls connections will appear on the game show.
Liz Asklar Cotrufello, the Niagara Falls High School class of 1982 valedictorian, will appear on the Wednesday episode of “Jeopardy!”
In high school, Cotrufello appeared on the WIVB produced quiz show, “It’s Academic,” hosted by Buffalo Bills announcer Van Miller. She credits that experience with triggering her love of trivia, having fun during practices with advisor Richard Brass, a teacher at Niagara Falls High School.
“I think it’s fun to try and challenge yourself, see if you can answer a lot of questions,” Cotrufello said, adding that she is good at recalling a lot of facts.
Cotrufello has been living in Pennsylvania since 1986, currently teaching fourth grade at Swarthmore-Rutledge School in Delaware County, west of Philadelphia. She has brought Jeopardy! into the classroom by using the format to teach various subjects, like states and capitals.
If she is not watching the show live, she is recording it for later and competing with her kids as they watch.
Cotrufello auditioned for the show three times, the first two before the pandemic. Interested contestants can take an online test with a follow up email sent for an in-person audition. Her first two such auditions took place in Boston and Pittsburgh.
The third time was as the COVID-19 lockdown was coming to a close, where auditions were done over Zoom. After contestants take the test, they are placed on a list where they can be contacted over an 18-month period if they are able to be on the show.
“I got the call on April 10,” Cotrufello said. “I was driving and I had to pull over. It was very exciting.”
Her taping dates were on May 18 and 19, so she flew out to Los Angeles with her sister on May 17 and returned on May 21. Ken Jennings was the host for her taping, with Jeopardy! taping five episodes a day in its Culver City studio.
“When you spend time with the other contestants, you form a bond with them,” Cotrufello said. “Everyone I met was so nice and interesting. When they start taping the show, you’re cheering the people you met.”
Cotrufello is not allowed to say what happens during her episode. After her taping, her and her sister did a bit of sightseeing around the Los Angeles area.
When the episode airs Wednesday, Cotrufello will be in Niagara Falls with her kids as her brother John hosts a watch party at his house.
“My late father (Eugene Asklar, a LaSalle Preparatory teacher for 31 years) was a big fan,” Cotrufello said, losing him this past November. “Even though he’s not here in person, I’m sure he’s proud and excited.”
Jeopardy! airs locally on WIVB weekdays at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.