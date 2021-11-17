Seven inducted into the NF Music Hall of Fame on Thursday

The 2020 induction class the Niagara Falls Music Hall of of Fame stand at a ceremony this past October. From left are: Kevin Ernsat (Seven Day Faith), John Rosini (SDF), Rob Burgio (SDF), Rob Bilson (SDF), Michael Hatalak, Marsha McWilson, Ivy D'Amico (D'Amico's Music) and Tom Proctor who will receive the Niagara Falls Music Support Award in honor of the late Dr. Samuel "Saxman" Morreale. Not pictured: Rob Ferenc (SDF).

The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony is taking place 7 p.m. today at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Masks are required.

Legacy Inductees include:

• Alfred DiRocco

• Harrietta ‘Hank’ Hamam

• William ‘Pete’ Hankinson

• James ‘Pappy’ Martin

• Greg ‘Bubba’ Rinker

• Donald Shrimpton

Admission will be $15 at the door (cash only).

The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization created to preserve and protect the diverse musical culture and heritage of the greater Niagara Falls geographical area, while recognizing individuals who have made a significant contribution to performance, education and promotion of music in our community. Nominations are encouraged from musicians in all genres of music, as well as businesses and individuals who have had a significant impact on the local music scene and the music industry in general.

Nominations for 2022 Inductees are now being accepted through April 30. People in the music community, as well as the general public, are urged to nominate individuals, groups, businesses, venues or events that are deserving of induction, as only those nominated are considered each year.

For more information on nominations and to download the 2022 nomination form, go to the NFMusicHOF website; https://www.nfmusichof.org/nomination-process.

