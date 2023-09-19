The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced the class of 2023 inductees.
To celebrate and honor their dedication and accomplishments, this year’s induction ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Bear’s Den Showroom at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets for this event will be available through their box office ticket sales and at boxofficeticketsales.com.
This year’s inductees:
• Tony Beccari
• Nori Bucci
• Rick Catanese
• Cynthia Dawdy
• John DeRose
• Nina DeGregorio
• Dave Gara
• Lynn Ligammari
• Al Masocco
• Frank Scarfone
• The MacKenzie Highlanders
In honor of the late Dr. Samuel ‘Saxman’ Morreale, this year’s Lifetime Music Support Award will be presented to music writer Thom Jennings.
The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization created to preserve, praise and promote generations of the diverse musical culture and heritage of the greater Niagara Falls geographical area.
It recognizes individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution through performance, education or promotion of music in our community and recognizes all genres of music for individuals, groups, businesses, venues or events that have had an impact on the local music scene and the music industry in general.
For the most up-to-date information, visit nfmusichof.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.