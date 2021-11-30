Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has revised its visitation policy to better protect and maintain the health and safety of hospital patients, visitors, and staff.
The updated policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice.
Changes include:
Visiting hours in the acute care areas, including ICU, Medical/Surgical Units, Labor & Delivery, and Telemetry, will now be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Operating Room/Surgery, the hours of 12-4 p.m. do not apply and one visitor is permitted to stay with the patient but proof of vaccination will be required.
Visitation on the behavioral health unit will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
One designated inpatient visitor is permitted at a time. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support person who can visit the hospital.
Visitors must be 12 years of age or older.
All visitors who are accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient will be required to provide proof of vaccination (NYS Excelsior Pass app or COVID-19 vaccination card). Exceptions to this rule may be made for end of life situations.
Exceptions for after-hours visitation may be permitted in the instance of labor and delivery, pediatric patients, ER visitation, patients with special needs, patients for whom a support person has been determined to be medically essential to their care, or end of life visitation.
All visitors are required to wear an approved face covering at all times and will not be permitted to see a patient with an active diagnosis of COVID-19. In addition, any visitors exhibiting signs and symptoms of an illness or has an illness that could be transferred to patients, will not be permitted to visit.
The purpose of these revisions is to maintain Memorial’s commitment to quality care in a safe environment.
