Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will resume inpatient visitation on a limited basis beginning Monday.
Visiting hours on most acute care units will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Behavioral Health unit visiting hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
The suspension of all visitation at Schoellkopf Health Center will remain in effect.
Patients will be allowed one visitor at a time. All visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken upon entering the medical center.
A mask or other face covering, maintaining social distancing and rigorous hand hygiene will also be required.
Hospital visitation at Memorial, and all medical facilities across New York, was suspended in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said visitors will again be permitted at hospitals and group homes, but not nursing homes, as the state continues to see a reduced level of new COVID-19 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.