More than five decades ago now, Ethel Morgan decided to volunteer for what was then a new organization created by members of a Niagara Falls church who thought it would be a good idea to prepare cold sandwiches and hot meals for elderly people and others who had difficult getting out of their homes or buying food for themselves.
Today, at age 94, Morgan is still doing her part to help Niagara Falls Meals on Wheels, a community organization born in the fall of 1970 inside St. Paul Lutheran Church on 18th Street.
Morgan says the local Meals on Wheels program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, grew out of an idea borrowed from a similar program in another state. Morgan says it was former St. Paul’s church member Betty Schultz who brought the idea back with her following a trip to Philadelphia.
“I remember she and a friend went to Philadelphia to watch the organization that they had down there that they had started then she came back and started it here,” Morgan said. “She was happy that it was all volunteers and there’s was no government involved.”
Morgan, who lives in the Town of Lewiston, volunteered almost immediately and worked with other church members to make sandwiches, pack up cold meals, dish out hot meals and do whatever else needed to be done in the church kitchen.
When the Falls chapter of Meals on Wheels first formed, Morgan said it grew quickly, noting that at the time the county did not offer the senior meal program it has today. At one point, Morgan said the popularity led to expansion into a second kitchen at Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church on Michigan Avenue.
Fifty years later, Morgan is still making sandwiches, helping to package hot meal and doing whatever else is needed in the St. Paul’s church kitchen.
“I think that it’s a very worthwhile and needed program,” she said. “There are a lot of older people in this city and they really need the help and to have meals delivered to them.”
Meals On Wheels Program Director Lydia Shiposki said her organization is always looking for two things: Residents who need help and volunteers who are willing to do their part to help them.
Shiposki noted that Niagara Falls Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization that receives no direct funding from the government.
The organization delivers meals five days per week at a cost to clients of $6.50 for full meals. All volunteers, including food handlers and delivery drivers, operate under commonly recommended COVID-19 safety protocols and all meals are now delivered by non-contact means.
“We are always looking for clients if anyone is interested and always volunteers to drive,” Shiposki said. “We want to get the word out that we are here. Anybody that needs services can call us. if you need meals, we don’t have an age restriction, no financial restriction.”
Shiposki said demand for Meals on Wheels services has increased amid the global pandemic.
“Many of our seniors — the people that they had relied on to help them — because of COVID and concerns about COVID — they are keeping their distance a little bit more. Many clients do not want to go out to store to do shopping, many participated in congregate meal sites previously,” she said.
“We see an increase in isolation with our seniors as well,” Shiposki added. “A lot of family and friends that would have popped in, with COVID.”
Shiposki said her organization always has a need for additional volunteers who are willing and able to make food deliveries. She said delivery duties usually require about an hour of time, generally between 11 a.m. and noon each day. Individuals who are interested in volunteering are also encouraged to call 282-3468 for more information.
“The number of people we can serve is only limited by the number of volunteers that we have,” she said.
To register for home-delivery meals, residents are encouraged to visit the Niagara Falls Meals on Wheels website at mownf.org and to fill out the information on the initial registration form. Once the form has been completed, a representative from Meals on Wheels will contact all applicants.
For additional assistance or to obtain more information, residents can also call 282-3468.
