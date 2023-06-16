The mayoral candidates facing off for the Democratic line in June 27's primary took the stage Thursday at Bloneva Bond Primary School.
Mayor Robert Restaino and challengers Glenn Choolokian and Demetreus Nix were on hand to speak on a number of issues facing the Falls and its residents.
Look for full coverage of the debate from the Gazette's Rick Pfeiffer online and in Saturday's edition.
The Gazette and WEBR are hosting a second primary candidates debate at the Niagara Falls Public Library on June 21.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Restaino has notified the Gazette that he will not be in attendance. Both Choolokian and Nix have indicated they will be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.