The people come first. Or at least actions come before words. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino had agreed to sit for a recent interview with the Gazette.
Before he could do so, he acceded to a photographer’s request for a photo on the steps of City Hall.
That’s when Thomas Hughes, the private security guard who watches the front door from behind a plastic shield wandered off because nature called.
Three different citizens came in with perfect timing, leaving the mayor to greet them (he knew their names), and stay behind the desk and initial them in. The photographer could wait. The citizens were more important. It was a natural move for the city’s chief executive who formerly served 13 years as a city judge, a post from which he was removed in 2008 following allegations of misconduct. He remains a public servant.
Challenges grow tougher
The job of mayor is filled with gigantic challenges only growing tougher. For example, the John A. Duke Senior Citizens Center remains closed because of COVID-19 except for a few exceptions like HEAP programs and a Covid testing clinic.
“Our biggest concerns are twofold,” Restaino said, “one of the most fragile demographics is seniors and most of the facilities are closed. How do we handle it and how do we handle it safely? A lot of seniors are upset. I know there has been great frustration. It’s not a perfect system.”
Meanwhile, even without a pandemic, senior and youth services faced a budget crunch.
Room for immigration
While some downtrodden northeastern cities like Utica have seen a change in fortune fueled by waves of refugees, Niagara Falls has seen little immigration.
“We don’t have a massive influx,” Restaino said, “but we do have pockets. To the extent we can do that, it’s a real opportunity.
“The immigrant population will come here, plant the flag and slowly bring in others. An immigrant population has real possibilities. It’s a story that repeats itself again and again.”
Hope not squalor
Meanwhile, the South End of the city has blocks of neglect.
“There are some great structures with great character that have been left to languish,” Restaino said. “These are places we could see great opportunity for those who see it that way.”
The impediment is impoverishment.
“With regard to Niagara Falls, so much foundationally is attacking poverty. It is the No. 1 job. If you can attack poverty, you can make progress,” Restaino said.
To that ends, a task force has been assembled, even if it has been scuttled a bit by the pandemic. Different committees are focused on education, employment, health care, housing and law enforcement.
“We need equity in all these areas,”Restaino said, “not just in Niagara Falls but everywhere.”
One opportunity at a time
The real optimism comes from a bigger perspective.
“Niagara Falls for the longest time has always hoped for that one thing and I don’t think there’s one thing,” Restaino said. “It was a series of things that happened that got us here. The project targets are smaller but those are the projects that will improve things. Niagara Falls is Western New York’s marquis opportunity.”
When it comes to light industrial or commercial development, Niagara Falls bears the burden of another vestige of its industrial past. A two-tiered property tax system charges more for commercial property taxes than residential. While it would be easy to suggest the mayor simply throw some of the funds promised in the CARES act at the problem, it’s not that simple.
“I keep on reiterating” Restaino said. “People think it will just be a $55 million check but the purpose will have to fit certain criteria like establishing lost revenue from parking fees or sales tax.”
Negotiate casino pact now
The other fiscal challenge comes with the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino where, for years, the state has been advancing a portion of what is due once the lawsuit over revenue sharing is resolved. When that happens, some new regular revenue will be coming in as well as some sum as a catchup. Restaino isn’t as concerned about that, however.
For him, the big deal is coming in 2023 when the casino compact expires. He hopes to be around as mayor to have input in that negotiation. No matter what happens, however, one thing will remain unchanged.
“I’ve always enjoyed an opportunity to work in a public setting as a public servant,” he said. “The best thing to do is to listen to people and respond.”
Restaino through the years
Education:
Professional
Public Service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.