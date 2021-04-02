Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives are gathering evidence in an early morning murder on Friday.
Few details have been released. Police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m., to a call of “a disturbance” in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place.
When patrol officers entered a third floor apartment in the building, they found the body of a man who appeared to have been badly beaten. Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about the victim has been released, pending the notification of his family.
Police said they also located Nicholas John Bartek, 33, inside the apartment. Bartek was taken into custody and transported to Falls Police headquarters for questioning.
He was charged Friday afternoon with second-degree murder. Bartek was arraigned in Falls City Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings.
Neither police nor prosecutors have offered any details on what may have led to the murder.
