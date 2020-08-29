John Duke sig

John Duke Senior Center located at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. 

The senior lunch program at the John Duke Senior Center will be suspended from Monday to Wednesday, to allow for the implementation of a ‘SWAT’ rapid COVID-19 testing site at that location.

Seniors are asked not to come to the Duke Senior Center for lunches on those days. Instead they can go to the LaSalle Senior Center for lunch.

The senior lunch program is currently scheduled to resume at the Duke Senior Center on Thursday.

