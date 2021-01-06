Niagara Falls library ready to leave behind challenges of 2020  

Even though 2020 is only a few days removed, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and Niagara Falls Public Library officials are going into the new year with hopes for a better set of circumstances.
Sara Potwin, executive director of the Niagara Falls Public Library, said she was proud of the library’s employees who worked hard to keep the facility operating even when the building was closed to the public in 2020.
In the early months of the pandemic, Potwin saw the library transitioned in order to keep people socially distanced while accessing the library’s wealth of information.
“From March 16 until July 1, Niagara Falls city-owned buildings were closed to the public,” she said. “So while both of our buildings, LaSalle Library and the main branch were closed to the public, we still remained operative. Meaning you could call the library and we’d pull the book off the shelf and you could pick it up at the curb. We did telephone reference, we did virtual programming and we still are doing those things as well. We are quarantining items for three days before we sign them in.”
Potwin said 2020 forced libraries to reevaluate how they offer services to the public. Funding for the library was cut by the city by $18,000, which was compounded by a 20% statewide cut by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Potwin’s goals for 2021 include overcoming those funding gaps as well as fundraising to keep the library financially sound.
Programs continued through social media and other online platforms to keep people safe. Story times were done through Facebook while the library’s book club and writers group met through Zoom. One of the challenges from the library’s closure was an inability for people to do genealogy research. She said most genealogy researchers come from Canada, but since the border has been closed people haven’t been able to come in-person.
“We didn’t lay anybody off,” Potwin said. “We kept working right through. During the closure this spring, my part-time staff worked 15 house per week and then my full-time staff, two librarians were in the building and then the rest were at home. They were doing programming, writing grants, working on reading lists; things that just didn’t get done. We took the opportunity to keep working on them.”
Other challenges from the pandemic, were keeping staffers healthy and safe as they remained in the building. She was concerned about people coming into the library on Election Day but the library's status as a polling place remained as people came in abiding by COVID-19 guidelines. People have been able to come back to the Main and Lasalle Branches of the library, though people are being asked to minimize the time they spend their to about an hour.
Curbside pick-up, which began in the pandemic, will continue long after the pandemic has ended, whenever that might be.
At the start of the pandemic, fines were waived for turning in materials late, but those resumed on New Year’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.