A long-in-the-works cataloguing project at the Niagara Falls Public Library has been completed, allowing better access to local artifacts documenting the city’s history.
“The benefit of a complete inventory is that we can better serve our researchers with easier retrieval,” said Sarah Potwin, the library’s executive director. “With proper storage to ensure preservation and not cardboard boxes, we can identify and digitize a larger portion of the collection. Essentially, we can preserve artifacts which tell the story of Niagara Falls for future generations.”
In the fall of 2018, the library wrote a request for proposal seeking qualified organizations to conduct an inventory of the local history collection. Since the dissolution of the Niagara Falls Historical Society in 2000, that group’s assets were transferred to the library, which were kept on the third floor in boxes.
In May 2019, the library started working with History Associates Inc., a Maryland-based archival records management company, which brought in archivists from all over New York state and some as far as California to undertake a recording of its collection.
“I admit to referencing the third floor as grandma’s attic, in the sense that we had cardboard boxes of items that we never knew what was in them,” said Potwin. “This effort is all with an eye to best serve our researchers and those who visit the local history departments.”
Courtney Geerhart, the local history librarian who was in charge of the project, said the building was working against her, with humidity and temperatures being issues. The inventory was done once they knew what they had and what condition they were in.
As of Sept. 23, 2022, after three years of labor, work on the archiving was complete. About 836 linear feet of materials were archived, which can also be measured as 10,965 archival records and 2,957 museum objects.
Some items out of display for guests include photos of Love Canal protests, a flag from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, a Bath Island Register book from 1857 containing soon-to-be-President Abraham Lincoln’s signature, and photos and cable from tightrope walker Steven Peer from 1887.
The items featured in displays are on a rotating basis, with the hope that once the project is wrapped up there will be a regular display. Geerhart said their collection also includes a hair from one of the daredevils who went over the Falls in a barrel.
“Archives are always made up of strange objects,” she said. “That’s kind of the fun of archives. There’s always those strange items that pop up.”
The final piece the library is working on with cataloguing these archives is creating a cloud database on its website to better assist researchers, with items planed to be stored securely by the end of this December.
Geerhart feels the historical items are a big draw for the library, given that they see themselves as the de factor Historical Society for Niagara Falls. She also that people, kids in particular, can get a new experience seeing something in person that they could see online.
“I think that’s a really neat experience to see Abraham Lincoln’s signature in person, or see Teddy Roosevelt’s signature from when he was governor of New York,” Geerhart said.
The project, with a cost of $4,000, was covered through grants and donations from the likes of the American Library Association, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, Walmart, Friends of Local History, and a request from a local citizen.
Geerhart said the library is always looking to expand its archives with donations from residents.
