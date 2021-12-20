Increased connectivity and improved creativity through technology are the aims of new programs unveiled at the Niagara Falls Public Library on Friday morning.
Congressman Brian Higgins, state Sen. Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Mayor Robert Restaino all joined Niagara Falls Public Library Director Sarah Potwin for a ribbon-cutting in front of the library’s new “Maker Space.”
A large crowd was on hand to see the impressive array of technological equipment on display in the space, including 3D printers, a robotic-arm and an Artisul D16 Drawing Tablet.
In remarks leading up to the ribbon-cutting, Higgins discussed more than $210,000 in grants from both public and private sources, all designed to increase technology, creativity and connectivity in the Falls. A release from Higgins’ office pointed out the U.S. Census Data from 2015-2019, the most recent available, showing over 20 percent of households in Niagara County do not have a broadband subscription.
“Nearly 30 percent of the Niagara Falls population does not have reliable access to the internet,” said Potwin.
Improving access for young minds, added Morinello, is the real value of increased connectivity.
A grant of $133,260 from the Federal Communications Commission will help provide the Main and Lasalle library branches with a total of 200 ChromeBooks and 200 Wi-fi hotspots, available for loan to Nioga System library card holders.
Both Ortt and Restaino mentioned how improving the library and expanding connectivity were the results of collaborative efforts.
“When we hear so much about polarization, this is one of those things where everybody can work together,” said Ortt, touching on how connectivity concerns bring together his constituents in both rural and inner-city areas.
“Government works best,” Restaino said, “when everybody in government works together.”
In addition to the improvements at the library, Restaino said he has set a goal to use funding provided to the city through the American Rescue Plan to ensure “all 17 square miles of Niagara Falls get connected. To really do something to help families.”
“Access to the internet is no longer a luxury,” said Higgins, “it is a necessity.”
Several speakers pointed out that, from school work to e-books, to job applications, families use the internet for a diverse set of purposes.
The importance of the library both as a community space, and for technological connectivity, was also stated by several speakers. They said the current main library building is continuing to receive physical upgrades and repairs, though it is unclear how long library services in the Falls will remain housed at their current location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.