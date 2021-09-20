The Niagara Falls Library has announced the completion of the digitization of the Niagara Gazette from May 1854 to February 1916. This digitization was performed by the Local History Department and funded under the Access and Innovation Grant through a member project grant from the Regional Bibliographic Data Bases and Interlibrary Resources Sharing Program (RBDB). This grant was awarded to the Western New York Library Resources Council (WNYLRC) by the New York State Education Department.
For researchers, this project allows for greater access to Niagara Falls historical information from that time period. Access to the digitized files is free and available online to all users, regardless of location.
The completed digital collection is available on NYS Historic Newspapers (https://nyshistoricnewspapers.org/).
