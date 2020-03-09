The Niagara Falls Public Library has released new guidelines being put in place to deal with the threat of Covid-19.
“We see hundreds of patrons every day in both our branches and feel responsible for their well being,“ a release from library officials stated. “Simultaneously we are concerned about the health of our coworkers.”
Library officials also say they will be following the state and city's lead. If it means canceling programs, limiting hours, or closing, they are prepared to do that.
The new guidelines for staff and patrons:
• All returns must be done via the book drop ( counter book drop or outside return slot). All material received in the book drop should be handled by staff wearing gloves, and items will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes. Prior to this health crisis, it was a library procedure to wipe down children's returned materials.
• All items received via ILL system and the Nioga Library System will be wiped down with disinfectant wipes.
• At the end of each desk shift, staff members should wipe down hard surfaces.
• Staff members are directed to wash their hands at the end of a shift or when going on break.
• Facilities staff have been directed to wipe down all hard surfaces on a regular basis, including surfaces in meeting and study rooms.
• Children's room toys will be wipes down daily
• When possible, library cards will be scanned in the patron’s hands.
• Members of the public and staff are encouraged to stay home if they are sick.
• Limit physical touching (elbow bumps are encouraged in lieu of handshakes).
What patrons can do:
• If you have a fever and are sick, stay home.
• If you are using our meeting room space, make sure that all those who attend are well.
• Cough into a tissue or into the bend of your arm.
• Wash your hands regularly after using public computers and borrowing material.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.