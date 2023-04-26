With other Niagara County municipalities participating in the Hometown Heroes program that honors local veterans, Niagara Falls will now be doing the same.
The Niagara Falls Kiwanis Club will organize the program for the city. They received approval from the city this past Friday. Candace Corsaro, a former district governor for New York, had been trying to get the program going in the city since 2001.
“As I was traveling throughout the state, I saw small towns were doing it,” Corsaro said.
The banners will be displayed around Hyde Park. Starting at the Porter Road park entrance, they would line Robbins Drive, Pine Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, and Linwood Avenue.
Club President George McGrath said planning for the program has been underway for the past year and a half. He said he feels this is good since Hyde Park has the Veterans Memorial and dedications to 2nd Lt. John Paul Bobo, a local Marine who died in combat in the Vietnam War and posthumously received the Medal of Honor.
Corsaro had previously made three presentations before Mayor Robert Restaino and the city council, as the light poles the banners will hang from are on city property. The club also reached out to State Senator Rob Ortt to get hold of National Grid for permission to use the light poles.
Groups in other Niagara County municipalities like Lewiston, Porter, and Pendleton are working getting this program set up while Niagara, Newfane, Royalton, Harland, and Wilson already has it going. For Niagara Falls, these banners would be set up year-round, as long as National Grid still gives the Kiwanis Club permission to do so.
The banners will be 30 inches by 60 inches, be made of heavy weight vinyl, and have a life expectancy of three to four years. The photos of veterans would be provided by the family or sponsor, either of a past, present, or deceased member of the armed forces.
The cost for a banner is $260, $125 for the banner itself and $140 for the two brackets needed to hold it up. The club hopes to get up to 120 banners hung around the park. Corsaro said the Kiwanis Club will not be making any money from this.
“We’re just doing it as an organization with loving care of the military,” Corsaro said.
The banners would take five to six weeks to complete after applications are received. The family or sponsor would be able to okay the proof of the banner.
The deadline for applications is August first, so that the Kiwanis Club can guarantee the banners will be ready for Veteran’s Day.
Those interested in participating can either email Corsaro at Candace_mpr@aol.com or call her at 716-345-6755. From there, she will send the application out.
