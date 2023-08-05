Niagara Falls’ Italian Festival is returning this weekend, giving Italian-Americans a chance to celebrate their culture.
This year’s edition runs through Sunday by the Hyde Park Bocce Courts. Admission is free and plenty of traditional food will be served.
“I’ve said time and time again, it’s the best Italian food around,” said Carmine Bianco of Carmine’s Family Catering, one of the event organizers.
Last year’s festival drew between 5,000 and 7,000 people over its two days. A third day was added so that anyone with a conflicting event over the weekend can still come.
Among the events, elected officials, policemen and firemen will take part in a celebrity bocce tournament on Sunday afternoon.
The weekend’s events are the following:
Today
• 10 a.m. Remo Lastrico Mixed Bocce Tournament
• Noon to 3 p.m. Music by JJ RaD
• 4 to 6 p.m. Music by Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka
• 6 to 10 p.m. Music by Out on the Tiles
Sunday
• 11 a.m. Italian Mass at St. Joseph’s Church
• 11:30 a.m. 2nd annual Bobby Gravanti Classic Car Show
• Noon to 2 p.m. Music by Mickey Kal
• 2 p.m. Tony Quaranto Memorial Celebrity Bocce Tournament
• 2:30 to 6 p.m. Music by The Formula
• 6. p.m. Morra Tournament
• 6:30 to 10 p.m. Music by 90 West
