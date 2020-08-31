The Niagara Falls Illumination Board illuminated both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in red on Monday night, joining more than 1,500 venues from across North America in appreciation of the live events industry which has been devastated by the impacts of COVID-19. A second illumination will also take place on Sept. 22.
The illumination is part of The Red Alert Day of Action, which seeks to draw attention to the 12 million people that work in the live events industry who are currently unemployed due to the pandemic.
The Falls were illuminated in red for 15 minutes at each half hour mark.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
