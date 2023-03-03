Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.