The city of Niagara Falls will host its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday with a three-phase parade and festival event.
The parade will take place at 2:15 p.m. along Main Street from the Niagara Falls Public Library to the steps of city hall. A short program will be held at city hall with the Rev. Ray P. Allen and members of the Niagara Ministerial Council. Mayor Robert Restaino will give a brief speech on the city's story of civil rights and its Civil War efforts that led up to the emancipation of enslaved Africans.
As music plays, event organizer Jacob Fleming will raise a facsimile of the current official Juneteenth flag on the city's newly installed pole, which was placed for that purpose. Other non-official flags will also periodically fly from that post.
The program will then move to nearby Legends Park on Portage Road and 11th Street where a basketball tournament, other presentations, and fun events will take place. Local bands and vendors with all kinds of novelties, historical products, and additional speakers from the Niagara Falls Ministerial Council are also slated.
Newly elected Niagara County 4th District Legislator Jeffrey Elder will also take part in the event.
Fleming reminds area citizens that Juneteenth is not simply "… a Black holiday. It's a holiday to remind all Americans that this country continues, albeit slower than many would like, to move closer and closer to the fulfillment of Martin Luther King's 'Dream Speech,' where people will be judged by their character, not by their color.
"We welcome all area residents to attend," he said.
