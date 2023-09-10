Members of the Niagara Falls Fire and Police departments will take part in the city’s annual 9/11 Tribute Monday morning at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park on Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend this tribute and ceremony.
Monday, Sept. 11 marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the United States in which 343 New York City Firefighters, 23 New York City Police Officers and 37 Port Authority Police Officers made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties.
At 9:58 a.m. all available fire department, police personnel, city employees and citizens will assemble at Memorial Park.
At 9:59 a.m. — the time of the South Tower collapse — Central Alarm Dispatch center will make the following announcement over the radio system: “The time is 9:59 a.m., 22 years ago at this very moment brother and sister firefighters of the Fire Department of New York City, Members of the Police Department of New York City and Port Authority Police of New York City valiantly gave their lives while performing their duties in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department joins with firefighters and police officers across the world in remembering the heroic sacrifice made by those 343 firefighters and 60 police officers 20 years ago today.”
10 a.m. — One minute of complete silence.
10:01 a.m. — Immediately following this tribute there will be a ceremony at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park. Honor Guard from the Fire and Police departments will be in attendance. Mayor Robert Restaino, Fire Chief Joe Pedulla and Police Chief John Faso will make speeches honoring the brave men and women of 9/11.
