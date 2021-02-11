LOCKPORT — A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Falls murder suspect, charging him with weapons possession in an unrelated case.
The grand jury charged Michael A. Mease with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest on Oct. 9 as Falls police officers and detectives took him into custody on a murder charge that accused him of gunning down a 26-year-old woman as she left a memorial for another homicide victim in September.
The indictment accuses Mease of being in possession of a loaded handgun as he was being taken into custody and then fighting with officers as they attempted to place him into handcuffs. Mease pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in State Supreme Court in Lockport.
He was already being held without bail on the murder charge and State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered him to be remanded on the new charges as well.
Mease, 20, has also pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Sept. 29 slaying of Shakiya Boyce.
Boyce died in a hail of gunfire at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue. She was the city’s 14th homicide victim of 2020.
Police said they responded to a shooting call around 6:45 p.m. and patrol officers said they found Boyce, lying in the street, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives said Boyce had been at the intersection to visit a memorial at that location for homicide victim Clyde Coleman III.
As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend’s car, investigators said she was struck by numerous bullets. Witnesses at the scene said they heard “several gunshots.”
Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead, a short time later, in the emergency room.
Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives and a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit scoured the scene in a search for physical evidence. Police also seized the car that Boyce was entering and took it to police headquarters for a further forensic examination.
Neither Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives nor Niagara County prosecutors have commented on what may have triggered the murder.
