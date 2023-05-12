The Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society will begin a new seven-week tour guide training program on Saturday.
The society will offer professional training and certification to individuals interested in becoming historical tour guides, chaperones, or re-enactors.
“The need for tours of the Niagara Falls area has long been recognized by both residents and tourists,” said Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. “This NFHPS docent program is a major step in filling that gap.”
The program will help prepare guides to lead or participate in tours by providing lessons in history, architecture and crowd management tactics, Capen explained, noting “That is why the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is proud to help create this opportunity for cultural tourism and economic development for Niagara Falls.”
“Powerful People, Powerful Places” tours have been given since 2009. The series will build on past programs such as the Niagara’s Treasures Tour of Historic Buildings, a 1920s Flapper tour, a walking tour of Buffalo Avenue historic homes, and a shuttle tour of the City of Niagara Falls, according to Marge Gillies of the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society.
“The response to (past tours) was tremendous,” Gillies said. “We knew right away we had to continue this kind of programming, but we needed a way to make sure people leading the tours knew the history and were prepared to deal with the public. We knew that the society could help teach our history buffs how to be good tour guides,” she added.
All registered candidates are expected to complete docent training and are to give a graduation tour within four weeks of completing the program. Space is limited. To register for classes online, visit www.nfhps.org.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, once a week beginning Saturday through June 24. Trainings will take place at the historic Peter A. Porter Mansion, also known as the Tatler. Parking is free for these classes.
The training course tuition is $70 and includes the seven-week course, course materials, a NFHPS shirt, professional certification, and a yearly membership in the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society. Tours are scheduled to begin in July for the tourist season.
Once candidates are certified, there are numerous opportunities, including for those who have difficulty walking, such as presentations to senior centers or schools, being a guide for an organization such as the NACC, Oakwood Cemetery, and the Underground Railroad Heritage Center, becoming chaperones, learning how to write tours, being a re-enactor, or making costumes for re-enactors, Gillies said.
Classes are taught by Gillies, a retired Niagara Falls Social Studies teacher, and community activist. Included in the sessions are presenters Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area; Jason Buckley, a re-enactor; and Tom Yots, a former City Historian and historic preservationist; representatives of Destination Niagara, and others.
Tours in 2023 will be dedicated to the memory of NFHPS members Kathie Kudela, Denise Easterling and tour guides who helped make this program possible, including the late Donna Winstanley and Thom Peters.
