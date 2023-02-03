Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie received some good news this week about the district's high school graduation rates.
Speaking during a press conference on the awarding of a $3.5 million federal grant to support mental health programs in Falls schools, Laurrie said he was told by the state education department that the district's 2022 graduation rate came in at 83.5%.
Laurrie said the rate is up almost 17% from the district's pre-pandemic, 2019 graduation which was 67%, which he described as "substandard" and not reflective of district schools or students.
The superintendent credited the improvement to the work done by students, staff and administrators. He also said continued support in funding from the state and federal level such as the $3.5 million grant announced Friday are allowing the district to develop new programs or enhance existing ones to benefit students and help them improve their academic achievement.
"These are programs that are working for kids," Laurrie said.
