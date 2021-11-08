It took two months, but after endless transportation struggles, but Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie had finally seen enough so he pushed up high school dismissal by 30 minutes on Monday.
The school shortened every period of the day, including lunch, by 3 minutes to make it happen. There are 9 periods in a day plus some time saved with roll call.
“Today went very, very well,” Laurrie said. “I am kind of kicking myself. We should have done it sooner. It was the right move.”
Laurrie stressed that he did not want to cut instructional time because every minute counts. He acknowledged he did get pushback from some faculty concerned that with Covid, and adjustment to the new normal, they are already behind.
The goal for today was to have the last bus out by 2:40 p.m.. It made it for 2:44 p.m.
It should get easier starting next week because the drama program as well as winter sports including basketball, indoor track and bowling start.
The district continues to suffer from a driver shortage, Laurrie said, compounded by 13 of 45 bus drivers out with covid in addition to 6 bus aides at the moment. The drivers wear masks all the time. The longest run is 18 minutes. Still it is not enough.
Covid continues to be an issue for faculty, staff and students. Since the school year started, 35 staff members have tested positive. 19 of those are breakthrough cases, people for whom being vaccinated wasn’t enough.
