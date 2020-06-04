Niagara Falls has work to do on 2020 census

The corner of South Avenue and 11th Street was a crowded place this past weekend.
There were pastors and politicians, plenty of food and cloth masks on hand.
One of the most important items being made available were 2020 census forms.
Several local officials, including Pastor Craig Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church, Mayor Robert Restaino and U.S. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, all used the event on Saturday to not only send messages about safety in a novel coronavirus world but also to convey the critical importance of city residents taking part in the once-a-decade count of America's population.
"Pastor Pridgen and the Falls Ministerial Council had this idea for a face-covering drive-thru because we know, based on the data, that coverings work (to stop the spread of coronavirus)," Restaino said. "And it was a chance to pass out census forms to those who haven't filled them out yet and tell them how important it was."
Both Restaino and Higgins said the chance to explain what the census is and why it matters to municipalities like the Falls couldn't be overlooked.
"Achieving an accurate census count is critical for our families and communities," the congressman said. "It plays a role in determining health care, transportation, education, affordable housing and much more. Full participation will determine the resources provided to our community for the next decade.”
Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a census to count the number of people living in the United States. The Census Bureau’s 2020 outreach began in March with residents receiving questionnaires by mail.
The 2020 questionnaire consists of just nine questions and the responses are kept private. But Pridgen said many Falls residents have been confused by the survey.
"People were apprehensive. We had to dispel the myths" the pastor said. "They didn't understand (the census) and it was important to be able to explain it. The numbers in the previous census (in 2010) were so poor for the Falls that the census information was more important then even giving away the masks. The masks provide safety for this moments. The census is safety for our future."
Pridgen said when a car with four people drove up to get masks, he took the time to explain the census.
"They said, 'Ok pastor, we'll take care of that,'" Pridgen said. "And I told them, 'Yes you will. Right here.' And we brought them lunch and they took out their cell phones and filled out the forms online."
According to the census “Hard to Count” map, as of May 17, 2020, just 65.4 percent of residents in Niagara County and 51.8 percent in the City of Niagara Falls have respond to the census. That's even lower than the 2010 response rates of 69.3 percent of households in Niagara County and the 2000 response of 75 percent.
Response rates in certain Falls neighborhoods are below 25 percent.
"The importance is what we get accomplished this year, stays with us for 10 years," Restaino said. "So it's important to get it right and complete."
Census numbers determine what communities, schools and families receive in terms of federal resources. In 2014, the Falls nearly lost over $2 million in annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding after its reported population numbers fell below the 50,000 population threshold for CDBG recipients.
Higgins was able to save that funding for parks, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements, by securing an amendment to the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill that funds block grants.
"It's a critical with regard to funding for sidewalks and infrastructure in the city," Restaino said.
