One of the mildest winters on record is paying dividends to the Cataract City.
Controller Daniel Morello told members of the City Council that based on still unaudited figures, which could change, that overall snow removal expenses for the winter of 2019-2020 were down dramatically.
Morello told the council that out of a budgeted amount of $36,000 for temporary wages in the Department of Public Works, tied to snow removal, only $8,618 has been spent so far. In the same period in 2019, the spending was $16,446, almost twice the 2020 total.
Out of a budget of $70,000 for overtime, $9,923 has been spent to date. In the same period of 2019, a combination of weekend snow storms shot through $57,813 in overtime wages.
Call-in time was also significantly lower. Out of a budgeted amount of $10,000, only $2,171 has been spent to date. That compares to spending of $9,726 in 2019.
"Clearly the mild winter was a benefit," Morello said.
The controller told council members that overtime spending in the largest city departments was trending lower across the board in the first two months of 2020.
Police overtime, which had been $238,014 during the period in 2019, dropped to $197,625 to date, a savings of $40,389.
Firefighter overtime was also down. January-February overtime in 2019 hit $121,969, while for the current period it is just $115,059, a savings of $6,910.
The snow dividend in the Department of Public Works represented the largest area of overtime savings. DPW workers racked up $93,378 in overtime in the first 60 days of 2019, while the had just $16,777 in overtime so far in 2020.
The savings for DPW was $76,601.
The only break in the trend came in the combined overtime of all other city departments. Spending on overtime this year has been $5,214 compared to $3,601 in the same period of 2019, an increase of $1,613.
The numbers show a current surplus of $122,287 in overtime accounts compared to 2019.
