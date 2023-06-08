Due to the impact of the wildfires burning across Canada and the associated air quality advisories in the Niagara Region, Thursday’s Niagara Falls fireworks program will not take place. Air quality conditions will be reviewed on a daily basis, with updated status reports issued at noon.
The Niagara Falls fireworks stakeholders also acknowledged the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with this unprecedented issue.
