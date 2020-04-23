Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says the novel coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating effect on the city’s 2020 budget.
And he was blunt in assessing how his administration will deal with the looming fiscal crisis.
“Nothing will be perfect,” Restaino said. “And nothing will be without pain.”
For weeks now, the mayor said he and city department heads have been strategizing on how bad the budget damage will be.
“We feel pretty confident in our projections,” Restaino said. “We think they will be pretty accurate.”
But the projections, which City Administrator Anthony Restaino told Falls City Council members on Wednesday night were “a moving target,” still haven’t been, in the administrator’s words, “clearly defined.” The city administrator said whatever actions are taken, they will require action by the council.
The mayor said every available budget balancing option is being debated by his staff, and he stressed the options can not “just be cuts.”
“We have a responsibility to provide services to taxpayers,” Restaino said.
In a statement released just prior to the City Council meeting, Restaino said the shutdown of much of the hospitality industry has had an unusually profound affect on the Falls’ finances.
“Niagara Falls relies heavily on tourism and hospitality. Niagara Falls has always enjoyed robust cross-border traffic and trade with Canada,” Restaino said. “These two elements generate significant revenue for city government and fund the city’s services. Since the inception of the closure orders, Niagara Falls has recorded significant reductions in revenue.”
And the mayor hinted at the strategies that may be under consideration.
“My administration will examine ways to adjust spending through a diligent review with department administrators for cost-saving solutions,” Restaino said in his statement. “In addition, we will ask our city workforce representatives for their help in creating cost savings to benefit all of you that are currently struggling financially.”
And despite a continuing series of federal aid packages approved by Congress, Restaino said states and local governments have not seen their plights receive any attention.
“If you want to get this economy back to where it was, you need to remember the small cities,” he said.
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo), who represents the Falls, has expressed frustration that over $337.6 million in aid to Western New York, that had been contained in the most recent coronavirus aid package was rejected “by U.S.Senate Majority Leader (Mitch) McConnell (R-Kentucky) and President Donald Trump.”
“I hear from county leaders, mayors, supervisors and other municipal officials every day about the challenges local governments face,” Higgins said. “Democrats fought hard to include funding for local governments and school districts in this bill, because of the critical services they provide to the public like police, fire, teachers, utility workers and others on the front lines. It is shameful that this bill does not provide these additional resources right now.”
And while Higgins vowed to continue fighting for that aid, McConnell, speaking on a nationally syndicated radio show on Thursday, had a different idea.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell said. “It saves some cities. And there’s no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”
The Senate’s minority leader, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) immediately pushed back on McConnell’s suggestion.
““When you talk about funding for state and local governments, it’s not in the abstract – it’s what prevents the layoffs across the country of police officers, bus drivers, firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers and in many cases hospital and other health care workers as well,” Schumer said. “If Senator McConnell and the Senate Republicans are for saving these vital jobs, they should act like it.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called McConnell’s comments, “One of the dumb ideas of all time,”
Higgins said the local funding cut form the CARES2 Act included $18.55 million for Niagara County and $24 million for Niagara Falls, distributed through the use of a modified Community Development Block Grant formula.
“It’s easy for someone sitting in the United States Senate to say bankruptcy might be the answer,” Restaino said. “This community would sustain potentially debilitating repercussions. The life blood of America is local government and small cities.”
Still, the mayor said, his administration is not planning on federal aid.
“We’re not expecting anything,” Restaino told city council members. “We’re operating on the theory that’s not going to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.