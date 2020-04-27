Niagara Falls facing severe fiscal crisis

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and City Administrator Anthony Restaino have been "sitting around a table at city hall, hypothesizing" about the financial future of the city and how to keep the 2020 budget in balance.
And like many families in the city who are also concerned about finances, the mayor and city administrator have been looking at revenue losses that can be described as breathtaking.
"It's staggering," the mayor said late Monday afternoon.
Figures released to the Gazette show the city faces a projected loss of $4 million to $5 million in revenue for 2020. That amount is nearly 25 percent of what had been the city's budgeted revenue for this year.
The red ink, Restaino said, is everywhere.
There's a 17 percent projected decrease in sales tax revenue. A projected 27 percent decrease in hotel, restaurant and utility tax collections and a projected 33 percent drop in parking fees. The mayor said the projections are based on the downturn in the tourism and hospitality industry, the closing of the Canadian border and the closing of non-essential businesses throughout the city.
"I'm painting this picture because people need to know what the potential difficulties (for the city) are going to be," Restaino said. "This will be the closest I can come (at this time) to saying, 'This is what we're facing.'"
The mayor said the projections were "based on current data." He noted, "There is no absolute method to determine actual year-end figures at this time."
The budget projections also presume that $9.2 million, budgeted as an advance on casino revenue by the state, will still be made, despite the fiscal challenges currently facing New York as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The impact of the crisis on the state budget could also result in further cuts in aid to local governments in an amount in excess of $8 million, which, city officials project, would result in an additional several million dollars in lost aid to Niagara Falls.
Restaino said the state projects, and "city models agree," that the impact of the novel coronavirus health crisis on the economy could last through several years. New York has projected a potential loss of $61 billion in revenue through 2024.
"The road ahead will be difficult as my administration continues to work with our department heads and will be meeting with our city union representatives to come up with cost-saving solutions to address this shortfall," the mayor said.
The release of the sobering budget numbers come at a time when the Falls continues to have the most positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara Country. Restaino said he is continuing to monitor the public health situation in the Falls, including direct discussions with local hospital officials.
And the mayor said he has renewed his calls for collaboration with county officials.
"I have been consistent in my call to county leadership to provide all resources necessary for our city. I recognize that there are limits statewide and the county chairperson (Lewiston legislator Becky Wydysh) has been responsive to my direct requests," Restaino said. "I thank her for that response."
With the current New York on Pause restrictions set to continue until at least May 15, Restaino said economic recovery will rest on a variety of hospitality industry factors including people's desire to resume travel and the ability of industry providers to meet safety expectations.
"As we review the efforts to reopen our economy, I again call on public officials to set the proper example regarding face coverings, social distancing, (and so on)," Restaino said, "This week, I will be participating in a regional conference on the method to phase-in the opening of government structures, businesses and other public places."
Facing enormous financial challenges, the mayor said he looked forward to the conference and was "anxiously awaiting the safe reopening of our local economy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.