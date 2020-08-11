The city of Niagara Falls is extending the due date for collection of the first installment of the refuse fee till Aug. 31. In response to calls received, Mayor Robert Restaino is moving the original Aug. 15 payment date back in order to address outstanding service change requests.
The city is also advising residents who have already contacted city hall or the Department of Public Works that there is no need to contact them again, as there is a heavy volume of repeat calls. Any outstanding questions or concerns from residents, which have already been submitted via phone or online, will be addressed by the Department of Public Works on or before Aug. 21.
For any new concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 286-4826.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.