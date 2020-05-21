Niagara Falls Education Foundation pushes ahead on scholarships

During a typical year, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation hosts its annual Scholarship & Alumni Recognition Dinner in the spring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it wasn't an option this year but it isn't stopping the foundation from awarding 27 scholarships to Niagara Falls High School seniors.
President Kyle Heath said the membership agreed it was the right thing to do.
“We recognize that the district’s graduating seniors have worked hard and those who have plans for college will still put the funds to good use once things return to normal," Heath said. "The foundation, and people and organizations who contribute scholarships through the foundation, are happy to be able to send some good news to our seniors.”
Following are the names of students awarded scholarships this year:
• Jennifer Beasock — $2,000 Joseph R. Argy Memorial Scholarship for Entrepreneurship
• Alexandra Bonnette — $2,500 Art Calandrelli Memorial Scholarship for Track
• Sydni Booze — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Ellie Camp — $2,000 Mark Cerrone, Inc. Scholarship for Engineering
• Molly Chiarella — $2,500 Art Calandrelli Memorial Scholarship for Track
• Mia Coppola — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Cameron Gardner — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• McKenzie Gilmore — $1,500 Phyllis E. Jahn Memorial Scholarship for Community Service
• Nevaeh Herd — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Savannah Hicks — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Angel Hoy — $1,000 Thomas R. Vitello, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
• Jerry Huang $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Jasiah Jackson — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Chanlar Lamar — $1,000 Thomas R. Vitello, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
• Yu Li — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Kamariah Miller — $2,000 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Sarah Moreno — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Kelsey Mountain — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Jenna Petri — $2,500 Nicholas Carosella Scholarship
• Kayla Petri — $2,500 Nicholas Carosella Scholarship
• Johannah Petrishin — $1,500 Sandra Karch Memorial Scholarship for Nursing
• Yazbeck Sarkees — $2,000 Mark Cerrone, Inc. Scholarship for Engineering
• Brandon Scozzafava — $2,500 Jerry & Anita Bazzani-Feldman/NFHS Class of '65 Scholarship
• Alexis Smith — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Felicity Tiberi — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Nictoria Torrence — $2,000 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
• Jillyann Weber — $1,500 Niagara Falls Education Foundation Scholarship
With the generous support of the business community and alumni, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation can go forward awarding scholarships this year, despite not being able to hold its dinner, which raises funds.
The foundation thanks those individual benefactors and corporate sponsors who have repeatedly supported it. Among them are CPL Architecture- Engineering-Planning, Laborers Local 91, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Zajac Funeral Home, Mark Cerrone, Inc., Coachlines, Capital Cleaners, and the Como Restaurant, Orange Theory as well as Niagara County Community College and the Niagara Falls Teachers Union, to name a few.
For more information, contact Kyle Heath at niagarafallseducation@gmail.
