The first African-American to survive going over Niagara Falls passed away earlier this month.
William Allen FitzGerald died on Aug. 8 in Bangkok at the age of 98. The Kingston, NY native is survived by his wife and multiple nieces and nephews.
On July 15, 1961, FitzGerald, going by the name Nathan Boya, went over the Horseshoe Falls in a rubber and steel ball of his design nicknamed the Plunge-O-Sphere, which was about 6 feet in diameter and weighed 1,200 pounds with him inside.
Rich Briggs, FitzGerald’s grand-nephew, said his relative saw going over the Falls as a form of penance, as he had originally planned to marry a woman and have their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.
“He was unable to move forward with the wedding,” Briggs said. “As a form of penance, he wanted to potentially offer the greatest sacrifice he could think of. So he designed the Plunge-O-Sphere. He did it as a showcase of his love.”
While FitzGerald launched his sphere from along the American shoreline, a current caused him to go over the Canadian falls. He did hit the rocks below, but came out uninjured. He is one of 17 people to have survived going over the falls since 1901.
Workers from the Maid of the Mist Boat Co. recovered the ball FitzGerald was in and was arrested for stunting. He subsequently paid a fine for violating park ordinances.
After some public appearances after he went over the falls, including the game shows, “I’ve Got a Secret,” and “To Tell the Truth,” he mostly disappeared from the public eye before returning to Niagara Falls, Ont., to attend the funeral of fellow daredevil Karel Soucek in 1985, who went over the Horseshoe Falls in a barrel on July 3, 1984. Briggs said he did have a colorful past, but only revealed more of it later in his life as he was a private person.
After being rejected by the 101st Airborne in 1943 due to racial segregation, FitzGerald served in an army laundry company during World War II. After the war, he worked in the War Department and as a PX branch manager in Germany before attending the University of Geneva in Switzerland. He would later earn his Ph.D. at the City University of New York and became a faculty fellow at the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York.
One of the most important things in FitzGerald’s life was his research in hypertension, which he suffered from. When Briggs was younger, he would see his grand-uncle collect data on himself by walking 5 or more miles a day to measure his heart rate before and after.
“He wanted to understand as much as he could about his condition,” Briggs said.
He would eventually marry the love of his life, Ubol Moonlamas FitzGerald, who was a Thai nurse. As they grew older, they decided to move to Thailand so she could be closer to her family and he knew he could build a life out there.
FitzGerald also authored four books, including his autobiography, “Delusions of Grandeur: A Black Man’s Don Quixotic Autobiography.” His other books include a memoir about his Native American uncle and a novel about a Nobel Prize murder. He endowed a scholarship program at his former high school in Kingston named after his parents, Augustus and Sarah Allen FitzGerald.
