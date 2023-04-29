How do you walk from Cuba to Lebanon to Slovakia to Morocco to India and back to the United States in three hours? Hundreds will make that trek and will explore countries all over the world as the Niagara Falls City School District hosts Walk the World from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road.
Walk the Word is a huge, free cultural fair featuring music, dance, food, art, literature, cultural dress, children’s activities, and more from 48 countries. All attendees will receive a “passport” to travel to each nation’s display.
Walk the World is the brainchild of the District’s Seal of Biliteracy Committee, English as a New Language (ENL) Department, and passionate individuals districtwide. An event celebrating multiple cultures fits the students perfectly and teaches a valuable lesson: that we as individuals need to be accepted as well as respected for our differences.
“I know as an immigrant, when I came here in the fifth grade from India, students in my school held many negative stereotypes and mistreated me because of the color of my skin and the differences they perceived,” said Bhawna Chowdhary, NFCSD teacher on special assignment. “It made me want to disown my culture and all the good things about it. So I no longer wanted to be Indian or have anything to do with my culture.
“The Walk the World event sheds a positive light on the diversity of our students whether they are from our community or another place so that they don’t have to feel the way I did,” Chowdhary continued, “and acknowledges and celebrates our culture, which in turn offers students a more wholesome and welcoming educational environment.”
Adds Marcia Capone, NFCSD administrator for assessment, “The City of Niagara Falls has a rich history of welcoming immigrants from around the world. It is said that the world has gotten smaller, but not in Niagara Falls. Our world in Niagara Falls has become a greater tapestry of diversity and inclusion. Walk the World celebrates and acknowledges our sense of belonging for all our students, families, and community members.”
More than 60 local volunteers will join district faculty and staff in the celebration. All of the schools in the district participated in planning Walk the World. In addition, Niagara University students, professors, teachers and staff also served on the steering committee.
“Walk the World is a product of the efforts, ideas, and conversations of many,” said Walk the World Committee Chair, Mallory Leo. “A team of incredibly dedicated staff and administrators created this platform to highlight the cultures of our invaluable community members, business owners, and families. This event allows attendees to enjoy the richness of our city’s culture, customs, and cuisines through sight, taste, and sound. In addition, seeing the collaboration and support of the Niagara Falls students, faculty, and community has been amazing as they continue to support the district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are excited to honor the past, celebrate the present, and welcome the future!”
