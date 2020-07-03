Mayor Robert Restaino is ready to welcome residents back to Falls City Hall.
After what the mayor described as a "soft re-opening" on Wednesday, Restaino published new rules for how business will be conducted at city hall.
"Some residents were allowed in to conduct business," Restaino told a Falls City Council meeting. "We are working on securing the back door (currently the principal entry point for city hall), so that all entry now will through the front door or handicapped access at the ramp entrance."
The front door is the Main Street doorway. Handicapped access will remain at the ramp entrance off the parking lot. Those using the ramp entrance can use the phone by the door to gain entry.
Everyone entering the building will be required to wear a face covering and to maintain social distancing of six feet.
"If you are coming to city hall to complete an in-person transaction at the Billing & Collections office or the City Clerk’s office you may experience a long wait time as each office will be servicing only two customers at one time," the mayor said. "You are encouraged when making a payment or submitting documents to do so by mail or online."
Most business during Phase 4 of the state's re-opening will be done by appointment, rather than drop-n arrivals.
"If you have business with any of the other departments in city hall, please call the respective department to make an appointment," Restaino said. "Departments will be operating by appointment only. When arriving for your appointment, please access the ramp entrance off the parking lot. Upon arriving, use the phone that is mounted outside and indicate your name and the department with which you have an appointment. Someone from that department will meet you and bring you to the appropriate location for your appointment."
