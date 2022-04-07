Niagara Falls Council President John Spanbauer has announced his intention to resign effective May 25.
He was choked with emotion last night as he told the council of his decision at the end of its regular meeting.
He read the following statement to the council.
“When I was elected to the City Council a little more than two years ago, I promised to give my full attention to addressing the needs of a city I am proud to call my hometown. I have worked hard as a councilman to fulfill that commitment, perhaps too hard, because the work has taken a toll on my personal health and the wellbeing of my family.
“Therefore, on the advice of doctors I have seen, and in consultation with my family, I will be resigning my position as a Niagara Falls city councilman. My resignation will be effective as soon as a replacement is selected, but no later than May 25.
“I regret having to make this decision because of the trust and confidence my supporters have placed in me. The reasons for it, however, leave me no other choice.
“I will be leaving with the confidence that the city is in good hands and headed in the right direction under the current administration and council.
“In closing, to my colleagues, this administration, the residents of NF and to all that supported me, I am truly sorry that I have failed you. I will ensure to be available to assist in any way I can to facilitate this transition.”
According to the City Charter, since Spanbauer was a Republican, his replacement will be a Republican. When Councilman Andrew Touma stepped down in 2001, he did vote on his replacement so it is assumed Spanbauer will have a voice.
Mayor Robert Restaino, who did not attend the meeting, issued a statement through the city’s public information officer.
“As Niagara Falls City Council Chairman John Spanbauer prepares to step down from his seat on May 25, 2022, I would like to thank him for his service and dedication to our community,” the statement read.
It also noted Spanbauer’s history as YMCA as Director of Youth and Director of Program Operations as well as the chairmans move to Niagara University as an administrator in 1988 where he oversaw the recreation facilities and club sports program.
“His election as Chair of the Council this year is a testament to his leadership” Restaino said. “I have known John for many, many years and he is a genuine, honest and caring person; his civility in government proceedings will be missed.
