On Wednesday the Niagara Falls City Council held its first legislative meeting of the year at City Hall.
After new council member Traci Bax opened the meeting with the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, City Controller Dan Morello gave a brief report regarding the city’s financial position and results from 2021. While he said it will take a couple months to close out the books in detail, it is anticipated the city outperformed its revenue projections for 2021.
Morello also said he hoped at the next council meeting there would be more detail available, particularly with regard to the smaller funds, such as the parking fund.
Appointments were also made to several city boards and commissions including the Planning Board, Tourism Advisory Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review and Historical Preservation Board. The appointments to the latter were the result of an agenda item walked-on with unanimous consent at the beginning of the meeting.
All council members were listed as cosponsors of each appointing resolution, making the appointments pro forma and ensuring all would be unanimously adopted.
“The appointments completely fill these boards, leaving no vacancies. The work on this was done prior to the end of last year,” said Councilman Ken Tompkins prior to the meeting.
Tompkins, who chaired the council in 2021, pointed to a collaborative effort between council members leading to the appointments. He said they reviewed resumes of various board applicants and discussed them prior to the slate being formally introduced.
While Tompkins seemed pleased with the entire slate, he gave special commendation to the Tourism Advisory Board.
“That is a very strong board right now,” Tompkins said. “We have a lot of interest and professionals from that industry who serve on that board.”
The council also received notification from the office of Mayor Robert M. Restaino that he had approved council-adopted changes to ordinances relative to streets and sidewalks, the plumbing code and electrician licensing and regulations.
As a part of the meeting, the Council also held a public hearing relative to amending the city charter, the effect of the amendment would be to codify a change made when the Council adopted a new citywide economic development position in the 2021 budget.
No speakers came forward during the public hearing. Council Chairman John Spanbauer said he anticipates there will be a vote on the charter change at the council’s next regular meeting.
At the end of the meeting two members of the public, including Cherrish Beals, whom was one of those appointed to the Tourism Advisory Board earlier in the meeting, came forward to speak against final passage of a new Short-Term and Transient Rental Ordinance that the Council has been debating for some time.
Chairman Spanbauer offered the Council members the ability to make statements prior to the meeting’s close.
Donta Myles, one of the three new members of the council, acknowledged the members of the public and implored council members to take all public comments into consideration for their deliberations.
“I spent a lot of time at that podium over the last few years,” Myles said, “I appreciate anyone willing to step-up there and express their ideas.”
Before closing the meeting Spanbauer made reference to a column, entitled “Rules of Engagement” written by Sharon Bailey that ran in the Gazette on Monday, she called for more transparency and community involvement in city government.
Spanbauer said the council was already moving in that direction, making planned improvements to its website and creating a “council-in-the-community” schedule, as well as a pilot program with set office hours for council members, and other items that would provide more opportunities for civic engagement.
Previous steps in that direction, Spanbauer pointed out, had come to a halt in the wake of coronavirus concerns.
