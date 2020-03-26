The Niagara Falls City Council has approved a new public information officer position.
The request for the position came from Mayor Robert Restaino, who told council members the strains placed on the city's communication efforts, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, made such a post both urgent and essential.
“As you well know, it is important for city government to provide our residents and visitors with information regarding changes in city operations and policy, meeting notifications, health and safety issues and city activities of interest,” Restaino wrote to the council in requesting the creation of the position. “The current COVID-19 situation has shined a bright light on the need for a public information officer position to provide timely and critical information utilizing the news media and the various social media outlets.”
While the position, funded at an annual salary of $42,000, would be party of the executive office budget, the mayor stressed that the public information officer will serve the needs of all city departments and the city council.
That broad mandate for the position persuaded Council Member John Spanbauer to support the mayor's request.
"Mayor, don’t take this the wrong way, but if this position was only going to only to support your office, I would be 100 percent against (it)," Spanbauer said. "But, that is not the case. The public information officer, per the job description, will not only support the mayor’s office, it will also provide the Niagara Falls community with an improved process of communicating information about city programs, services and activities."
Spanbauer said he had shared with the mayor "examples of the communication processes that other cities utilize."
"Niagara Falls lacks the communication tools that are the norm in many cities that are similar to Niagara Falls," Spanbauer said. "For these reasons I support this position with the knowledge that if the position does not deliver on the expectation we have, I will not support it in the next budget."
The Council approved the position by a vote of 4 to 1 with Council Member William Kennedy voting against it.
"I'm not against the position, I'm against the timing," he said.
During the portion of the council meeting dedicated to public speakers, City Clerk Kathleen Ligammari read aloud emailed comments on both agenda items and issues "for the good of the community." While the audio from Ligammari's microphone was too garbled to be fully understood, it appeared that at least two residents submitted comments in opposition to a proposal to create a public information officer's post.
Wednesday's meeting was closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak but broadcast over YouTube and had its share of glitches. The broadcast featured periods of inaudible volume, persistent buffering and, at times, the frozen video images of the city council members in their seats.
The meeting was difficult to follow and document. Afterward, in response to a reporter's inquiry, Council Member Kenny Tompkins admitted his wife also found the live-streamed meeting "a failure."
"Ugh. Next meeting April 22. Maybe things (will) be more normal for that one," he texted.
In a unanimous vote, the council also agreed to accept a $493,000 grant from New York state that will provide "funding and assistance" to develop a plan for waterfront revitalization.
