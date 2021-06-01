The Niagara Falls City Council moved quickly Tuesday to reimpose a moratorium on new permits for short-term rental properties (STRs) in the city.
In a special meeting that lasted just 12 minutes, the council members voted 4-1, with Council Member William Kennedy voting no, to immediately establish a halt to the issuance of new STR operator permits. The moratorium would last until Sept. 16.
In January 2020, the council previously imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow for a review and update the current STR, vacation and transient rental ordinance. Members of the council and Mayor Robert Restaino said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins, who proposed the new moratorium, said he and other members of the council have been looking at a continuing explosion of STRs in the city since the expiration of the prior moratorium on new permits in September.
“We (members of the council) have been discussing this for the last two or three months,” Tompkins said. “There have been 92 new STR permits approved since the last moratorium and we need to stop them before we get too many.”
The resolution adopted by the council again cited the need for the city to “develop a comprehensive and detailed plan” for regulating STRs. The resolution calls for the regulations to be consistent with the city’s zoning code and master plan.
The moratorium sparked immediate pushback from STR operators and members of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, which represents many of the operators.
Carol Schultz Reetz, the association president, said council members, including Tompkins, have no interest in working with the group to address issues surrounding the growth of short-term rentals, also sometimes referred to as ‘Airbnbs.”
“(Tompkins) doesn’t represent us. He doesn’t want to hear what we have to say,” she said.
Current STR operators have steadfastly complained that the city has failed to enforce the current STR ordinance.
“Since the current ordinance ... was approved in April of 2017, the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association (NFTHA) has tried repeatedly to work with the city to help enforce that ordinance to no avail. Illegal operators have abounded, and the city has failed to shut them down,” the group said in a statement released prior to the City Council meeting. “The only problem (with STRs is) the city’s inability to enforce the current ordinance and to shut down illegal operators.”
However, residents in one LaSalle neighborhood have recently besieged council members with their complaints about a legal and licensed short-term rental near them. They claim the Airbnb has turned their previously “tranquil” LaSalle neighborhood into a “business district.”
“I am tormented in my own backyard,”Andrea Fortin-Nossavage told the council members, saying the nearby Airbnb was being used for loud and disruptive parties.
NFHTA disputed that claim.
“The house they are complaining about is a legal STR and the operator is one of the highest rated hosts in the city.” the association said in their statement. “The operator does everything right; limiting the number of guests allowed on the property and keeping it in great shape. We are a tourist city, and we depend on the 8 million ‘strangers’ coming to see the falls every year.”
The city estimates that there are currently between 300 and 400 short-term rental properties being operated in the Falls. As many as half of those properties may be unlicensed.
An amended STR ordinance proposed by the Restaino administration in 2020, after the last permit would have imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, yearly fees and inspections and the collection of the same occupancy and bed taxes that apply to hotels and motels.
That proposal faced fierce opposition from members of the STR association over what they claimed was a lack of enforcement then current regulations.
Both the Niagara County and Niagara Falls Planning Boards also raised concerns about the proposed ordinance. And a decision by the city planning board not to recommend approval of the changes forced the city council to achieve a unanimous vote of its five members to enact the proposal.
The council failed to adopt the ordinance on a vote of 4-1, with Kennedy opposing it.
“I was not opposed to much (of the defeated STR) ordinance,” Kennedy said Tuesday night.
The council member said his objections were largely centered on an inability of the council to review, on a yearly or shorter basis, the boundaries for short-term rentals and the city’s inability to enforce its current regulations. He said the new moratorium “will not stop the illegal STRs.”
Kennedy also said he had not seen any proposed new ordinance from Tompkins or other council members that would justify, even temporarily, shutting down the permitting process.
Tompkins said an amended ordinance is “very close to completion.” The council chair also said the new ordinance will include the collection of fees from STR operators that will provide revenue for the city to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to streamline the application process and to manage STR regulations” more efficiently.
“We knew we don’t do a good job with enforcing the ordinance,” Council Member John Spanbauer said. “We are dealing with what other cities are dealing with. What we need to do is work together.”
The tourist home association said in their statement that they have provided council members with a proposed STR ordinance that “that took into account the city’s, community’s and operators needs.” The association said the proposal was emailed to the council members in January, “with a plea to work in collaboration this time.”
“To date, there has been no follow up to collaborate by city council,” the association said.
