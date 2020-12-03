Niagara Falls City Council honors "sacred lands"

The Falls City Council has unanimously voted to honor the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Confederacy), recognizing that the city sits on the nation's sacred ancestral land.
"We are still in the area. We are the caretakers fo Mother Earth," nation member Nicky Thompson told the council as they considered the memorial resolution.
The resolution, sponsored by Council Members William Kennedy and John Spanbauer, noted that the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) nation has "called the Niagara Frontier home since prior to the first European settlers." It also focused on the islands in the upper Niagara River rapids which hold a special importance to the nation.
"The islands of the Niagara River located above the Falls, including the island Celinda Eliza, which was the most sacred as it was the closest anyone could stand to the Great Falls (Horseshoe Falls), were all once the site of worship for the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) “Grandfathers,” known as the “Thunderers” who were said to live behind the Great Falls;" the resolution proclaimed.
City lawmakers said they brought the resolution before the council as part of the celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, held since 1995 in the month of November.
Citing historical records, the resolution also noted that the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) "buried their most revered warriors and healers on Celinda Eliza and on the island now known as Goat Island as a place of honor."
Kennedy said he wrote the resolution out of concern over the deteriorating relationship between the city and the Seneca Nation in recent years. The Senecas, the Falls, the cities of Buffalo and Salamanca and the state of New York have all been engaged in a prolonged court battle over the interpretation of revenue sharing terms in the compact that has allowed the nation to establish casino gaming in the state.
"I wanted to honor their ancestral land on Goat Island," Kennedy said. "I wanted to make our relationship better."
In the resolution, the council recognizes "the land in which the city has been built, with emphasis on the most sacred islands of the Niagara River which lay under the Niagara Falls State Park, as the ancestral home of the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) nation; honoring a long lasting partnership between the People of Niagara Falls and the Onöndawá’ga (Seneca) People, in a relationship which may exist by friendly and respectful terms based upon this recognition and for all time."
"I would like to express my gratitude to all of you," nation member Joselyn Jones told the council. "This has been a long time coming. By recognizing the ancestral heritage of the land, we are solidifying relationships."
