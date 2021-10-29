As part of our election coverage this year, we are posing four questions to the six Niagara Falls City Council candidates. Their answers appeared every Friday since Oct. 8. Their responses to the other three questions can be found on our website.
This week’s question is:
If elected, would you be willing to support higher property taxes to pay for increased police and public works services?
James Abbondanza
We need to protect our residents and provide services that keep our city running. With the increase in violent crime, there is an immediate need to increase police presence throughout our city. Additionally, no new business will come here, nor new residents, if we can’t clean our city and make it appealing and safe.
Taxes are needed for a city to operate. And, taxes naturally increase with time to account for inflation and additional services. Past city leadership artificially kept our taxes from rising by using Casino money to balance the budget rather than making improvements that would attract new business and build our tax base. With the casino money being spent on fixing the tax gap, it wasn’t being spent on fixing our city and building for the future or developing revenue streams. This short-sighted thinking by politicians hoping to be re-elected, has caused the city to have a negative balance in our Unrestricted Fund, and led to the cutting of department resources and jobs. Pot holes, broken sidewalks, dangerous dead trees, blighted houses, broken police cars and city equipment, and lawns that are never cut are all symptoms of these bad choices.
Planning strategically and sticking to the plan is vitally important for us as a city. Consider the ARPA money; will we be smart with it, or will we squander it like before? That money should be used to make long-term improvements.
If an increase in taxes is what is needed to keep our residents safe and the city operating, then that is the choice the past has forced on us. I would push for a phased in approach. We must work hard and make wiser choices now, so future residents of Niagara Falls won’t have to deal with the same issues again and again.
Traci Bax
According to info shared at a recent city council meeting, there will be 76 patrol officers budgeted for 2022. This brings the department to 2019 levels, but 4 short of that in 2017. To add these officers, the impact to residents via the homestead tax levy is 24 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. To add two more public works positions, the impact is 10 cents per assessed value. Average total costs to a homeowner is $25 annually to fund them, and double to a business owner.
Of the three Niagara County cities, Niagara Falls has the highest (homestead) tax levy at $19.14 per $1,000 of assessed value. Increasing your tax bill by $25 may not seem crazy and is the easy answer. I certainly am not running because I think this job is easy.
I’ve been clear in my messaging. I support our public safety, first responders, and public works departments. They’re vital to our community and need improved resources, equipment, and technology to operate in our changing environment.
Before we look at raising taxes as an option, let’s do a deep budget analysis and look at two other things first – cost savings and revenue growth. I’ve managed $100 million dollar budgets and there are always areas to trim and revenue streams to maximize. Now, this comes with hard decisions at times to divert or delay spending in one area over another. Bottom line is that we must get our city safe, clean, and operating better again. The only way to get our city to have a balanced budget without burdening the tax levy is to grow revenues. Increasing revenues from sales/bed/utility tax, other paid services, and funding streams will put our city on a healthier track moving forward while keeping the tax levy stable. As city leaders we must continue to focus intently on economic development plans that generate smart returns to fund these areas.
Colin Ligammari
It’s clear that police and public works projects in the City need funding and support, but in my opinion, raising property taxes is not the right answer. It’s very easy — and, frankly, lazy — to immediately default to raising taxes without considering other options to generate funding. We want to encourage home ownership in the city, not discourage people from buying property to live in or rehab.
There are a myriad of other ways to raise revenue to fund vital public works and public safety initiatives. We have existing revenue streams we could be tapping into through enforcement of current City ordinances, including leveraging service fees and fines, or taking advantage of existing City assets and investments. We could look at increasing enforcement of current traffic laws within City limits. We could increase enforcement for administrative items.
Of course, we must look at ways to raise revenue thoughtfully, with an eye on ensuring any added enforcement or fees do not disproportionately affect marginalized groups in the City.
I would much prefer to try all revenue-producing avenues we can before considering a hike in property taxes. If elected City Councilor, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Council to find ways to raise revenue for much-needed public projects that will benefit everyone, and not discourage property ownership in the City. We must pursue a practical approach to revenue generation that does not adversely impact our residents or our competitiveness in attracting businesses and tourism.
Donta Myles
The simple answer is YES I WOULD ...
As long as EVERY RESIDENT is receiving those "Increased" services. Not like the garbage user fee/tax where we pay more for garbage services but receive the same (or sometimes less) service. You should get what you pay for!
Last week I checked my email a little too late. Therefore I will use the rest of my 300 words to respond to last week's question regarding STR rentals.
Although I am a candidate that does not own any short-term rentals, I do understand how they operate and the benefits of having them. I understand that numerous short-term rentals within the city are operating illegally. Before putting the hammer down on those who legally run their short-term rentals I believe that our code enforcement needs to enforce the regulations that are set in place already.
As for the new zoning ordinance of short-term rentals set up by the administration, I am totally against and I will continuously express my opposition in regards to this. In the way the proposed zoning would take place, it would displace a great number of residents in the city of Niagara Falls who are already struggling and force them into an already dense population of poverty. Those areas cannot afford to suffer the effects of this premature gentrification. Before creating another barrier we need to restore the broken pieces within our city.
Jim Perry
Before discussing any tax increases I want to know that all off our city departments are being efficient in their operations. This city has a record of wasteful spending and I have seen it firsthand. Police and Fire Departments always seem to be the most criticized, yet they are the ones that are the most efficient in their use of funds. The reason they are the targets are because their salaries are generally higher than the average city worker but when you consider the nature of their work, they are compensated properly.
People think our taxes are high enough, I agree. What it comes down to is how do we make workers more productive and how are we planning on holding managers accountable for the efficiency of their departments. Eventually we are going to need more money to operate the city but first, I want to see the city apply better controls over the money they are using. I want to see a surplus at the end of the year. When we are spending $100,000 a year in fees to contractors for work our employees can do – there is something very wrong. When we give away assets to private operations to make profits and we can not turn a profit operating these assets, there is something very wrong.
Right now our firefighters are understaffed. They have allowed this to go on for the sake of the city because they were told they are saving the city money by operating like that. It is a shame when we have to force workers to work over when they don’t want to in order to save money. It points to mismanagement of funds at the highest levels within the city’s management. I will support the police and fire with whatever they need but I want every other department to demonstrate they operate with the same effectiveness both the NFFD and NFPD do.
David Zajac
Recently, Chairman Tompkins noted a potential tax increase.
As a suggested guideline, the Mayor provided the council with projections to add various personnel.
Projections to add four new Policemen in 2022 adds $407,076.00. Additional policemen would be welcomed by taxpayers, taking into account the current violent crime statistics, restoring police manpower to what it was in 2019.
There is a projection for two more code enforcement officers as well. These positions would be an additional $161,284.00. These additions would add to the quality of life by insuring our properties keep within the code, including simple issues such as keeping lawns groomed, roofs and gutters fixed and houses painted thereby instilling a sense of pride and add to neighborhood curb appeal.
The projected six additional positions would cost the average homeowner about $25.00 more per year in property taxes. Commercial and industrial properties would pay more than that under our two-tier tax system.
However, I am not in favor of raising taxes especially since we are close to the 2% tax cap! I believe it is our responsibility as leaders to explore the revenue side of the equation instead of raising taxes. Enforcing the codes for commercial, industrial and residential properties is one way to add revenue. We should also explore other revenue streams and NOT unduly burden our already overtaxed taxpayers.
As the late Mayor Vince Anello would say on his radio program; “You pay for the services you want.”
Speak up my fellow residents! Let those that are elected to office know what level of services you want and that you want them to widen their gaze on how they will fiscally support those wants, before they talk of raising taxes.
It would be an honor to serve you on the City Council and I humbly ask for your vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.