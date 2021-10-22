As part of our election coverage this year, we are posing four questions to the six Niagara Falls City Council candidates. Their answers will appear every Friday through Oct. 29.
This week’s question is:
What are your thoughts on increased regulations for short-term rentals and transient rentals as well as the creation of special districts for them to operate in the city?
James Abbondanza
Not everyone is aware that the City of Niagara Falls already has an ordinance that specifically regulates short-term rentals. It defines the process to become legal, it defines fees that will be due, and it has rules to be followed. It has been in place since 2017. Neither the past administration nor current one have done anything to enforce it.
A new ordinance was proposed by Mayor Restaino in 2020 but was shot down by the County and City Planning Boards. It also failed to pass City Council with a unanimous vote. The Mayor’s proposed ordinance would limit STRs to the downtown core, shutting out the rest of the city from this economic opportunity.
This year, the city leadership is again trying to push through an almost identical ordinance. This time however, the Administration has made several “fixes” internally to make sure it goes through: 1) they removed staff from the planning department that were opposed to it; 2) they illegally removed a law from our city ordinance that requires a unanimous City Council vote; and 3) they continually move this agenda forward while cutting out public input and involvement, violating the open meeting laws.
In the meantime, the Administration is pushing to dispose of city owned property to corporations and other large business interests for pennies on the dollar. The groups involved will be renovating these homes to be used for a variety of reasons, but the main reason is to become short-term rentals in the very zone proposed by the new ordinance. While RFPs have gone out for some of the properties, some have not though they have already been approved for disposal.
The STR zone is pure government overreach for the purpose of creating more wealth and a monopoly for the groups that “know the right people.”
Traci Bax
I have over 15 years of experience in the vacation home rental industry. I support these types of accommodation offerings. I do not want to see the STR business become a high-risk threat to our neighborhoods or a bad experience for tourists and owners.
Approximately 60% of the STR properties worldwide are in Europe and 21% in the United States suggesting that future growth in cities across America, including Niagara Falls, is still to come. Cities nationwide are implementing ordinances to establish operating standards for STRs while balancing the quality of life for their residents.
Renting homes to tourists is a lucrative business. We need an ordinance that outlines length of stay expectations for the transient operations, imposes proper tourism taxation, and clearly identifies a homestay (host occupied home) versus a hosted operation with guidelines for each. It should also outline licensing fees, other operational fees, and address a code enforcement policy.
STR homes provide a multitude of benefits to a city and tourists. Without zoning regulations, risks include turning every residential street into a business district and potential housing market inflation that limits home sales to lower income residents. Niagara Falls leaders need to balance these types of risks for a successful STR industry to grow and for the good of our residents.
Many cities subscribe to services offering the expertise to manage and enforce their STR regulations by using the revenue and fees collected from the owners. This plan ensures that proper home safety inspections occur for guests, shuts down non-licensed operators, provides structure for residents and STR operators to document issues, and ensures creditable data collection.
I urge residents to support an STR ordinance that outlines strong policies, zoning requirements, and enforcement to amplify the benefits while mitigating the risks to our community, visitors, and owners.
Colin Ligammari
It would be a misstep to add regulations and create zones or special districts for short-term and transient rentals. We have an ordinance already in place which covers short-term rentals, including safety issues, parking issues, neighborhood disturbances and illegal operations, but that ordinance has gone unenforced for four years. Further regulations would be redundant when we are not enforcing the ones that are already on the books.
The zoning of short-term rentals would remove opportunities for many homeowners in Niagara Falls to capitalize on their property. Creating a zone or a special district for these rentals would essentially force gentrification into areas of the city with many low-income families, and it would also cut off opportunities for homeowners in other parts of the city. Everyone deserves the right to enjoy their neighborhoods, whether they own, rent, or stay for a short time in their home.
Additionally, it would be a mistake to regulate short-term and transient rentals without addressing the issues surrounding long-term rentals and student housing. As an example, Niagara University's student housing goes largely unregulated, and many of those rentals are the cause of problems in their neighborhoods, with noise from parties, extra traffic, and litter in their yards and streets. We should be enforcing laws for quiet enjoyment across the board.
In the end, short-term rentals play a huge role in driving much-needed tourism to our city. The entire city deserves to benefit from these tourism dollars. Creating a special district for short-term rentals would cut off so many citizens from those opportunities. We need a solution that works for the whole city.
Donta Myles
Did not respond
Jim Perry
I'm a conservative libertarian and a student of history. I’ve watched our government destroy industry in this country by being too heavy handed. I ran a small business, been an executive for a large corporation, and served as a board member of a small corporation. I know government regulations hurt. It hurts small business the most.
The regulatory burden on business has been consistently increased over the years. It has contributed to turning this country from a business leader to a country struggling to maintain its relevance with China. Government has demonstrated it is inept with running business. This is why I have a tough time with government interfering with this industry right now while we are trying to make a comeback. I would be in favor of a referendum that would give the population of the city a voice in deciding what to do, but all the objective data I have seen does not support the moratorium on STR’s. Just because someone produced this “master plan” to funnel all business into one area I see no reason to jump on that bandwagon.
We have people investing in our community. These are not “slumlords” nor people who are setting up a business to take advantage of tax incentives and other gifts from the government and will pack up and move on as soon as these gifts are used up. These are people who are putting their own personal assets on the line to support a specific segment of our community. Now we want to punish them or place chains on them.
I have heard almost every politician say they want to help small business. Really? Is this how the government helps? Every legal ( and let me stress the word legal) STR owner I have met has done an excellent job of improving the community they operate within. This is a business that actually supports the city’s growth.
David Zajac
Let me be clear, I’m pro-development! However; our Short-Term Rental (STR) policy needs to protect all the citizens of Niagara Falls. STR’s can and should be a viable economic vehicle for our tourism industry and a welcomed segment of our economy.
More specifically, we need a transparent, equitable playing field for both the operators, the users and most of all our fellow neighbors who deserve quiet enjoyment of their homes.
First and foremost, we need to protect the existing homeowner, whose home may be their single largest investment. Many of our Niagara Falls homeowners purchased their homes before anyone heard of STR’s or AirBnB’s and they have a right to have their investment protected.
We need legislation with strict and enforceable guidelines on the operations of these businesses to ensure that ALL operating STRs are following the law.
Currently, it is estimated that there are a couple hundred illegal STRs operating within the city. Many refuse to file the requisite paperwork and haven’t even paid the fees to qualify as a legitimate STR.
In fact, they have an unfair competitive advantage over STR’s who are obeying the law. Illegal STR’s reap the benefits of operation while ignoring the financial obligations that legally operating STR’s pay.
In fact, I submit we are doing a disservice to the legal STR operators by not addressing these illegal operations, if all STR’s were in legal compliance we would have the enforcement capability to properly enforce the law.
Short-term rentals are a viable option, but only if we have equitable enforcement for all.
