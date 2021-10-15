As part of our election coverage this year, we are posing four questions to the six Niagara Falls City Council candidates. Their answers will appear every Friday through Oct. 29.

This week’s question is: The city of Niagara Falls is in line to receive about $57 million through the American Rescue Plan. Suggest one or two best uses of that money to address infrastructure issues in the city.

James Abbondanza

My career is in the Information Technology (IT) field. If you are not familiar with IT, I will simplify it by saying that it is the industry that deals with communication networks like broadband, servers, computers, and software. For all its pros and cons, and without a doubt, IT is a major part of our modern world and woven inexorably into our daily lives.

During the pandemic as everything shut down to avoid the spread of COVID-19, technology became our one way to stay connected to the community around us. From Zoom meetings for work, online classes for students, and even ordering groceries delivered to our doorsteps, broadband became the tool needed to survive.

A few months back I wrote an article about using a part of the money from the ARPA for upgrading and building-out new technology that our city desperately needs to get with the times. In some cases, the technology that is currently in use in Niagara Falls dates back decades and is not capable of organizing, tracking and connecting files, people and departments. In other cases, we have residents who can’t afford broadband to their homes. In today’s world, a family without these resources will be cut off from job opportunities, from school, and even from health care and food as we saw happen during the lock down. In a city with an above average percentage of those living in poverty, we as a community must do all we can to provide the tools to residents to build themselves up.

There are many areas the ARPA money covers and many rules, and all should be explored to help our city recover from the Pandemic. I encourage all residents to look at the ARPA categories and reach out to City Hall to make your voice heard.

Traci Bax

When we look back 10 or more years from now, Niagara Falls needs to be experiencing continued positive results from the investment of these funds. There are many infrastructure improvements that can be identified. Here are two that will lead to long-term sustainability and equity.

The Niagara Global Tourism Institute 2021 report states that the city is lacking in activities and attractions needed to extend tourism into a year-round economic engine. An investment into our tourism infrastructure that supports both residents and visitors needs will lift ongoing revenue production. Development of indoor family friendly entertainment venues and attractions gives residents new experiences to engage in and creates higher value employment opportunity. Fund allocations can assist with creating aesthetically pleasing, safe pedestrian walkways and social spaces that connect these types of attractions to our waterways and other local districts. These areas can host vending and markets year-round giving local craftsman, farmers, and artists opportunity to offer their wares. Digital wayfinding systems will move families to their next activity. As seasonal jobs turn to year-round employment opportunity, residents benefit from job skill development, training, and financial stability from a steady paycheck. The city and local businesses benefit with increased revenue from multiple streams by keeping visitors here longer.

The second use focuses on our housing stock infrastructure issues with expanding the Land Bank acquisition and rehabilitation program. The purpose is to improve neighborhood housing infrastructure by providing home ownership opportunities for low-income residents. The Land Bank would use the funds for home acquisitions and to provide grants to the owner-occupied purchaser for rehab projects offering neighborhood sustainability and energy efficiency updates. For this program to succeed multiple agencies need to work together and program criteria set. Benefits include improvements to foreclosed properties, neighborhood rehab, and civic pride with owning a new home.

Colin Ligammari

When deciding how to use these funds, we have to consider several things. First, that the funding comes with stipulations. The American Rescue Plan requires the funding for municipalities will only be used for specific things, including infrastructure investments that will improve the community. We have to stay true to the intent of the funding, which is to help the community recover from the economic challenges of the pandemic.

Second, we must also consider that, in the grand scheme of things, when considering all the critical needs we have as a city, 57 million is not a huge amount of money to work with. However we choose to use these funds, we must be thoughtful and consider how our investments can be sustainable in the future, even after this $57 million has run out.

Finally, the community deserves these funds to be spent equitably. We need to listen to them and invest the funding in ways that will reach all parts of our city and will provide help to the neighborhoods that really need it.

One potential investment would be in improving broadband infrastructure to improve internet access. Low income communities often lack reliable access to the internet. In the days of virtual learning and remote work, the internet is a critical utility. We could also use the funds to improve the city’s physical infrastructure, such as roads and sewers, which will help ensure our citizens can remain connected and have access to public health services.

Donta Myles

Before I dive into my suggestions I'd like to start off by suggesting that our local governing bodies listen to the the voice of the community. I was a part of a coalition that actually went into the community and collected the top priority needs of the people. We spelled it out on a PowerPoint and handed the documentation to our local government officials. It's simply time to listen to the people.

My main suggestion concerning the use of this $57 million is to build a new, state-of-the-art Community Center/Arts and Cultural Theater. Especially being that we are the only city in the state of New York that does not have a COMMUNITY-RAN Community Center. This structure will serve multiple purposes. During the community survey we received the concerns of: Programming for the Youth, Workforce Development, Child Care and Mental Health Care. With a state-of-the-art facility we would be able to house each of those components. The theater aspect would be able to regenerate Revenue back into the community making it very self-sustaining. This is infrastructure from the community standpoint.

Suggestion number two is housing — Being a street outreach worker for Pinnacle Community Services has shown me how great of an issue homelessness is here in the city of Niagara Falls. Not just building structures to house the homeless but providing the life skills so that they can live a life of sustainability. We are also lacking an efficient amount of emergency shelter. ALL residents need to have the sense of ownership. When a great portion of our population is homeless and on the streets, it definitely affects our infrastructure in the negative way.

Jim Perry

When people hear $57 million some think we’re going to receive a large infusion of cash. That is not the case. This money has directions on how, where, and what it can be spent on, but let me put all of this aside and answer the question as it was presented.

When we talk about infrastructure, we immediately think about the roads, high speed Internet, bridges, etc. and this is what that money is specifically given for, but I’d rather look at things that will pay dividends, long term. It’s a “no brainer” to want better equipment for our first responders and emergency personnel but again, those are things we should be providing as a high priority routinely.

Let’s look at some other items. How about money to promote the growth of small business? This is a sector of the country that was hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic. Small business employs more than 50% of our working population and was responsible for establishing more than 65% of all new jobs in the last 20 years.

Money should also be used to provide education and training, such as to increase skilled labor. I helped to establish an apprenticeship program in a company years ago. We worked with the local union to provide employment and inhouse educational programs. Our local union joined forces with the company and it has provided a hundred workers or more to date with specific high demand trades people who are employed now at better paying jobs and contributing to our local economy. This is a solution where everyone benefits.

Another area is helping people improve their quality of life. Such programs as providing grants to install solar energy projects and upgrading, restoring and improving older homes and dilapidated buildings in our city. These are expensive projects many people can’t afford on their own but if we provide monetary relief, it will pay dividends to the local economy and families for years to come.

David Zajac

It is no secret that the city squandered the casino funds, utilizing them to fill yearly budgetary shortfalls, rather than leveraging said funds into economic development partnerships that would have had an ongoing economic impact.

As your next councilman it would be my goal to see that these ARP funds are spent equitably and wisely. It’s imperative that taxpayers see the positive impact they had on the city and on our quality of life beyond the 2026 spending deadline. The current administration, council members and former city employees have said the computer system at City Hall is severely antiquated and I believe a portion of the ARP funds should be used to address this issue. City Hall is the “central hub” where taxpayers interact with the city for items such as; permits, taxes, water bills, refuse user fee, etc. I understand the concerns of ARP funding being spent on this update. However, I submit it is a wise and equitable investment decision into our city’s technology to make us more effective. An upgrade increases the efficiency and the level of service at City Hall.

Furthermore, I believe exploring the implementation of city-wide broadband would also be a smart infrastructure investment to make. This will not only add to the new level of efficiency from the updated computer system in City Hall, but it would be a benefit to all of our residents. Local business owners that rely on the internet for their livelihood, to the families with kids in school needing access to high-speed internet at home; the positive impacts are plentiful. “The stakes are high. The money needs to move fast and be deployed smartly and equitably. In 10 years, we may look back at this time and ask; Which places spent their money and which places invested it?” ~ B. Whitehead & J. Parilla; Brookings 3/23/2021.