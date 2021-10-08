As part of our election coverage this year, we are posing four questions to the six Niagara Falls City Council candidates. Their answers will appear every Friday through Oct. 29.
This week’s question is: With statistics showing that overall crime is down but violent crime is up in the city, what proposals would you advance to address violent crime specifically and a public perception that overall crime in the city of Niagara Falls is skyrocketing?
James Abbondanza
This topic is massive and complex, here are three separate thoughts.
• This year alone we are at 12 homicides. We have an immediate need to increase resources to the police department for the protection of our residents. An increased police presence in our streets and resources to monitor our city will help fight crime overall. Nationally, in the past two years the already strained relationship between the public and the police has eroded exponentially and effects our city just as much as it does the rest of the country. That is one reason we must increase the resources that will help the police department focus on building positive relationships between our community and the police. As a community we must come together to support peace in all our neighborhoods.
• Additionally, the intentions of fighting inequality with “bail reform” comes from a good place, but it has had overwhelmingly negative effects when applied to the real world. Even though bail reform has helped poorer Americans avoid sitting in jail because of their lack of financial resources, the policy has tied the hands of the police and courts and allowed offenders to return to our neighborhoods to commit more crimes.
• Violent crime in our city has, for the most part, been concentrated to a few areas. It is no surprise that the neighborhoods affected most are the same that have been hit hardest with poverty. Poverty is a primary factor that leads a person to feel hopeless, desperate, and open to anti-societal elements such as gangs and robbery. To begin looking at long-term solutions to violent crime, we must look at the root causes of poverty. Access to education, childcare, transportation, and other programs are critical in helping empower people to begin breaking the cycle of poverty, especially generational poverty.
Traci Bax
For overall safety and violent crimes to decline, we need to make changes at the state and local level. I support our local officials with challenging state leaders to evaluate the impacts of Raise the Age, Bail Reform, and Less is More legislation. Criminals are benefiting and victims are less protected. Offenders are arrested and released, sometimes in the same day. It is tiresome and deflating to our police, the victims, and the community as this cycle continues.
Improving crime and safety awareness in Niagara Falls must be led by city leaders. The American Rescue Funds provide an opportunity to invest in initiatives yielding long-term results. I support proposals focused on increasing policing, justice, and safety prevention. Brighter LED lighting, safety cameras, and digitally connected transmitters around the city that send signals directly to an officer’s car or wearable equipment are examples of safety upgrades needed. Devices that detect gunshot sounds and then dispatch officers directly to the scene can save lives and stop further incident from occurring. These enhancements make hot spot policing and saturated patrol initiatives more effective and efficient. Police need state of the art equipment and training to compete with and combat criminal behavior. Criminals cannot outpace the police and our city’s safety resources with their technology. Ours must be better.
Supported by the US Dept. of Justice and the 2021 Social Justice Commission Report, poverty and exclusion are big factors contributing to crime. A community-based policing strategy is essential to lowering the crime rates. I support a Safety Task Force with representatives from city government, the police, education department, workforce development, neighborhood block clubs, crime prevention groups, family violence agencies, ethno-cultural groups and religious/spiritual groups. Benefits include a shared vision on crime reduction, improved communication, collaboration, and measurable results based on the actions implemented.
Colin Ligammari
Crime statistics and 911 call volumes might be down in the city, but the numbers for violent crimes like murder are rising. I believe community outreach is critical to stopping these numbers from going up any further. The city police have existing community outreach officers. I have seen these officers in action, and I am concerned that they are not properly equipped with everything they need. I am also concerned that parts of the community are not inclined to be cooperative with these officers when it comes to providing information that will help with investigations. There is a distinct lack of connection that makes it difficult for community members and police to work together.
We need to draw upon our existing citizen action groups to help build a bridge between the community and law enforcement. Our neighborhood block clubs could also be called upon to help foster those connections. For many of our residents, it will be tough to build trust, but it’s essential that the community comes together with law enforcement to help stop crime. This will also help us resurrect the public image of the city.
Donta Myles
The fact that local government would be willing to deflect the attention away from the number of violent crimes/homicides that has taken place this year here in our small city of 46 thousand residents, by way of measuring overall call-in statistics from 2020 just to paint the illusion as if crime isn’t “That Bad” is problematic to me.
For starters let’s look at the main portions of the city where these crimes take place. You cannot talk about crime without talking about poverty. Look up the Broken Window Theory. FIX THE BLIGHT!
As the law enforcement portion of the Social Justice Commission (which was led by Rev Craig Pridgen and City Administrator Anthony Restaino) suggests, our local government should reach out and collaborate with our Grassroots Community Organizations such as: the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, men standing strong, We All We Got etc. who already have boots on the ground directly dealing with these issues. The PEOPLE within the Community is the most valuable asset/resource we have. The people who are closest to the problem are closer to the solution.
I also think it’s time to support and promote our Community Block Clubs. We need more active eyes in order to become more proactive in getting a handle on crime in our city.
And at the bare minimum we need to assertively address our state officials as it pertains to restructuring this bail reform law. If real criminals know that the consequences are slim to none when they commit these crimes, what will stop them from repeating their criminal Acts?
No one has all of the answers however, ignoring the problem will not solve it.
Jim Perry
There is no “silver bullet” when it comes to crime. This includes violent crimes. The ultimate solution to winning the battle rests in the residents of our city. This is not unique to Niagara Falls, Buffalo, or any area of the country. By building trust, cooperation, and positive relations among law enforcement, the community and those who are community leaders, provides a foundation from which we can attack these problems. The more difficult focus is how do we build that trust.
Years ago we had police on foot. They included plain clothes to blend into the crowds and officers on foot “walking a beat.” Many of us knew who they were but the fact that they were there to stop anything from getting out of hand and not to be a show of force provided a level of comfort.
The promotion of block clubs and community gatherings is also a major factor in crime deterrence. We need to get away from these old ideas of “stiches for snitches” and look more at, “do a crime, do the time.” It is not the job of the city council to do these things, however we can help the community leaders by assisting them and promoting participation in the form of community involvement among the administration, the police, and the citizens themselves.
David Zajac
Violent crime has been steadily increasing over the last several years and in my opinion, it is the biggest issue facing our city. Perception becomes reality especially with life safety issues.
The reality is over the last two years, our great city has had to mourn the loss of nearly thirty residents that have been murdered on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are always with the victims’ families. Those responsible for these murders need to be apprehended and brought to justice.
Over the last few weeks, the current administration has initiated a targeted collaborative effort partnering with Federal, State and County law enforcement aimed at addressing the rise of crime on our streets. I believe this strategy is key to addressing the violent crime issue. Using these collaborative task forces to get the bad actors off the streets is step one and seems to offer a noticeable lull in deterring violent crime.
With that being said, the hurdle in NYS is overcoming the bail reform measures that seemingly allows many of those same criminals back on to our streets in a short amount of time. While collaboration with our neighboring law enforcement agencies appears to work. It is not the 100% solution to our problem as those agencies have jurisdictions of their own to monitor.
Furthermore, I believe another way we can attack crime is through economic development by providing the opportunity of living wages to everyone in Niagara Falls.
As your next Councilmen, I pledge to address this issue by working with the administration to provide the right sized financial and human resources to make Niagara Falls a safe place to live, work and play. We all deserve a clean and safe city that we can be proud to raise our families in.
