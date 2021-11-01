Falls Mayor Robert Restaino unveiled a proposed 2022 city budget that would increase spending by $1.65 million over 2021 levels, while also funding close to $18 million in capital projects.
The spending plan calls for a property tax increase of 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation on homestead (residential) properties and 68 cents per $1,000 on non-homestead (commercial) properties. The increase takes the city to its state property tax cap.
The tax hike would add $44 to the bill for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 to a similarly assessed commercial property. It will raise $645,000 of the projected $1.65 million spending increase in the proposed budget.
The remainder of the increase is covered by a projected $500,000 jump in county sales tax revenue.
Restaino said the remainder of the city’s revenue projections for 2022 are “conservative” and in-line with expected 2021 revenues.
“This year we think the budget fairly sets a level of service for residents,” the mayor said.
Restaino said City Council members have participated in the budget preparation process, including meeting with department heads to review their spending requests. Council Member John Spanbauer said the proposal was what he expected.
“There’s no surprises really,” Spanbauer said.
Council Chair Kenny Tompkins echoed a similar sentiment.
“It sounds like a solid plan,” Tompkins said. “Now we’ll go through it and see if there’s anything we can help out with (the property tax increase).”
Restaino said the city repaved 20 streets in 2021 and he is proposing $5.7 million in spending on street repairs in 2022. Also part of the capital plan in the proposed budget is $3.7 million for work on the city’s Hyde Park Ice Pavilion, it’s pools and splash pads and several fire houses.
The mayor is also looking to allocate $2,4 million for new equipment and technology in the police department, while spending $600,000 on safety equipment for the fire department. There is $2.4 million in capital spending for the Stevenson and Beech parks and $1,8 million for equipment in the Public Works Department.
“This is contingent on revenue resources to be determined,” Restaino said.
Close to $1 million in new spending will go toward paying for concessions agreed to by police and firefighters in the 2020 and 2021 budgets.
“Both the police and fire unions stepped up with concessions to help us through those years,” Restaino said. “Now those (concessions) have expired and we need to fund them.”
The city will also see a $150,000 increase in its garbage collection contract with Modern.
On the personnel said of the budget, the mayor says his spending plan calls for a re-opening of the Duke Senior Citizens Center and the restoration of youth programming. He is proposing the creation of a Youth & Senior Services Director to handle what was once a pair of positions eliminated n the 2021 budget.
Restaino told council members that the “city of Niagara Falls has long reacted to those who find us (for economic development) and we need to recognize the need to proactive in this area.” He said he will propose a City Charter amendment to create a position of economic development director, separate from the city’s planning director.
The position will be funded with tourism fund dollars.
And the mayor said he will upgrade a the city’s “long neglected” information technology by hiring a director for management information systems (MIS).
